Nissan seeks government support for UK Giga Factory





NISSAN is seeking tens of millions of pounds of government support to build a giga factory in Sunderland that will make batteries for electric vehicles.

The Financial Times reported that the automaker is in preliminary consultations with government officials to build a plant that will produce 200,000 batteries per year and create thousands of jobs.

The newspaper added that Nissan hopes to make the UK Giga Factory the largest outside of Japan, and that the site will be operated not by Nissan itself, but by Chinese battery supplier Envision AESC.

Conversations between Nissan and business, energy and industrial strategy departments soon after the European Union and government signed an 11-hour exit agreement, which played an important role for automakers to avoid destructive 10% tariffs under World Trade Organization (WTO) regulations. Started. , according to the report.

A possible announcement on the construction of the Giga Factory could come before the British host COP26, the UN Climate Change Summit in Glasgow this November.

The Nissans Sunderland plant is the UK’s largest automobile manufacturing plant, employing approximately 6,000 employees and contributing to 70,000 jobs throughout the Northeastern supply chain. Nissan was close to closing the plant last year, but eventually chose to close the Barcelona plant.

The automaker first launched a modern and popular all-electric car when it launched the Leaf hatchback ten years ago, and is now preparing to start the delivery of its second battery-electric model, the Ariya SUV.

A Nissan spokesman said when contacting The Times: [electric vehicle and] Production of batteries for the Nissan Leaf in the UK in 2013, the Sunderland plant played a pioneering role in the development of the electric vehicle market.

As announced earlier, we will continue to strengthen our lineup as part of our global journey towards carbon neutrality. However, as of now, there are no plans to announce any more.

The business, energy and industrial strategy departments also did not comment on the possibilities of the Nissan Giga Factory, but said: We are committed to securing the Giga Factory and are working closely with investors and automakers to advance the battery production plan in the UK. .

According to the Faraday Institution, an independent battery research program, the UK will need eight Giga factories by 2040 to meet the growing demand caused by the government’s “green industrial revolution” banning the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars. 2030.

This announcement coincides with new rumors about the UK’s Tesla Giga Factory. Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk flew to Luton Airport on May 14 to visit a potential site and set off for the Giga Factory under construction in Berlin on May 16.

The newly established Office for Investment, along with the West Midlands, submitted a proposal to local authorities for a suitable location of approximately 250 hectares to support the UK entry of high value-added investment opportunities in line with key government priorities. It is known that the local authorities have been requested to do so. And Teeside is said to be of special interest.

