10 Challenging UK Outdoor Adventures for Kids and Teens | UK holidays





Taking on outdoor adventures and overcoming fears of accusations, injuries, and humiliation are important rites of passage for older children and adolescents, and are a great way to increase confidence and resilience. And as many school activity trips have been canceled for the second year in a row, here are some ideas for parents who want to fix the gap on their own. It’s an innovative experience that kids will experience only when they step out of the elements and leave their bedrooms and comfortable spaces.

Hellbellin hike in the Lake District young people on the Ambleside Adventure trip

At 950 meters high, Helvellyn is one of the highest mountains in the Lake District and one of the most exciting places to hike. It has a mythical status in the hill walking community thanks to its dramatic landscapes, rocky terrain, and narrow glacier edges, including thrilling ridge trails, that will focus and excite young minds. You don’t need any specialized equipment other than hiking boots to climb Helvellyn, but you shouldn’t take children here without a guide as the weather can change quickly and some sections of the route may be exposed unless you are an experienced local. Everyone in the group should be able to walk comfortably for 6 hours, but if you want to climb to this level or avoid walking on the ridge, Ambleside Adventure suggests Skiddaw, the lake’s fourth highest mountain, as a great alternative. Recommended age: 11 years old or older (or 8 years old with personal guide), 40 years old per person, amblesideadventure.co.uk

Elan Valley Bike Wrap

Touring the picturesque Elan Valley and Cambria Mountains in central Wales, this remote bike-packed tour is the ultimate way to foster a teenage cyclist’s adventurous spirit while encouraging self-sufficiency. Trip. Roam offers lightweight camping kits and gravel bikes, which are basically road bikes with larger tires and lower gears that allow you to ride any surface other than the runway and truly wild areas that were previously inaccessible to cyclists. There is. . This tour is self-guided using a pre-loaded GPS device, but Roam can help if needed. And for a regular cyclist, the distance is not far and it averages 28 miles per day, but it involves gradual climbing, and riders should happily spend 3-5 hours on the saddle each day. Suggested Age: 18 years old or older (or 14 years old for healthy and seasoned cyclists), gravel bike rental, frame, saddle and bar bag, lightweight camping kit, GPS, 185 per person per person for 2 days three

Paddleboarding on the Judy River in Aberdeenshire

If teens are learning the basics of paddleboarding and are looking for a more exciting experience than simply wandering around the soft lakes, the spectacular, fast-flowing Dee River tour is a great option. Depending on the group’s standards and seasonal conditions, Stonehaven Paddle Boarding can tailor the tour to include negotiations for a hardcore section of the lecture that includes rapids of varying difficulty. Children learn advanced rowing skills, how to read different rivers and weather conditions, and water safety skills. They can also organize more comfortable paddlings along the river, but beginners still need to complete beginner lessons first or have prior experience with stand-up paddling. Recommended age: 14 years and older, 50 adults, 40 children, shpb.co.uk

Via Ferrata in North Yorkshire

The How Stean Gorge in Yorkshire Dales boasts one of the only via ferrata routes in the UK. The challenge for the kids is to silence the echo of dizziness and expand the canyon’s cliffs using an aerial network of metal pillars, ladders, and cables while the river churns down. The friend system encourages you to work with fellow adventurers. At the middle point they have to make a descent descent from the bridge. Then we go back down to the high wire course, and then we will do the reverse. For quick climbers, you can also choose an additional rope climbing session at the end. Children must be at least 65 cm per person. howstean.co.uk

Sea kayaking and wild camping in southern Devon A Reach Outdoors trip begins

Teens don’t need any previous experience with kayaking to go on an overnight wild camping trip with Reach Outdoors, but they are optimistic about the decent level of fitness and adventure, including home comfort and preparing for unpredictable British weather. You need an approach. The reward goes beyond rewarding it, you’ll get the chance to see the stunning coastline of South Devons from a completely fresh perspective, explore sea caves and spot seals and potentially wildlife including dolphins and dolphins. At night, climb to a secluded camp and enjoy a nutritious meal roasted, then row the soft paddles that return to the base the next day. Recommended age: over 14 years old, 180 per person, reach-outdoors.com

Dartmoor’s Caving

Heading deep underground and passing through ancient cave systems with a torch is a sure way to spark the imagination of all ages. Crag 2 Mountain runs caving adventurers in Dartmoor. There is a mix of large, open caves here, and narrower sections that are more challenging for those who want to try themselves out. For teens with caving experience who want more adrenaline-packed sessions, the company offers personalized private tours. Experienced instructors ensure safety and talk about the geology and history of this unique underworld. Crag 2 Mountain also runs a family orienteering course for those who prefer ground navigation. Recommended age: all ages, 17.50 per person (or 150 for personalized groups of 4), crag2mountain.co.uk

Sea swim with your guide at Anglesey Port Da Parci Beach on the south coast of Anglesey, Holy Island.

The physical and mental benefits of outdoor swimming are well known, but it can be difficult to take a child to sea swim for extended periods of time, especially in unfamiliar new locations, unless you are confident in swimming. Anglesey Outdoors solves this problem by guiding sea swims with local RNLI-trained instructors in the beautiful bays and beaches around the island. While swimming, your guide will give you tips on how to choose a safe swimming location, manage risk in the water, and advice on good open water swimming techniques. They will also point to the variety of wildlife on the coastline. The swimmer moves at his own pace and the distance can be adjusted to suit individual requests. The place to swim every day is chosen depending on the tide and sea conditions. Requirements: Children must be able to swim 50 meters per person, 30 dogs per person for half a day, including wetsuit rental, angleseyactivities.co.uk.

Mountain biking down the county

Castlewellan Forest Park is one of the best places for mountain biking in Northern Ireland. Especially if you have children or teenagers who want to develop their skills and take bike handling to the next level. The trail includes a 4.5km blue route, which smoothly passes through woodland on a single track (narrow trail), providing fun rollers (humps) and panoramic views along the way. The 19km red trail starts off relatively smoothly, but you can choose from a challenging descent, including two heart racing black options for advanced riders. Younger kids will love the pump track’s racing loop and the 4km easy green trail, which is great for building confidence and stamina on the bike. Recommended age: all ages, trail pass is bike rental from 25 years old per 2, 3 hour session, mountainbikeni.com

Green wave surfing in Pembrokeshire

For kids who can get nailed to the rapids and confidently stand up to most of the breakers they catch, the next step is to learn how to surf the unbreakable green waves. Pembrokeshire’s Outer Reef Surf School runs an improvement course for intermediate children and adolescents in small groups of 6 or less who want to take the next step. Along with tips for catching bigger and better waves, the lessons include paddle skills and sea confidence, how to fall safely and how to handle the board in different situations, and overall advice on beach safety. Class locations include Freshwater West, Manorbier, Broad Haven, and Newgale depending on group level and conditions. Recommended age: 10 years old or older (depending on surfing experience), 45 per person, Outer Reef Surf School, outerreefsurfschool.com

Cycling from Roker Beach, Sunderland to Beamish

With little traffic over a distance of just over 30 miles, this ride with little traffic can be a good challenge for most young cyclists, but the route starting from Sunderland’s waterfront and inland to the village of Vimis is linear, so you can adjust your ride accordingly. There is. Keep your family healthy and go back whenever you want. Home to flamingos and rare native birds, the Washington Wetland Center is a good 6-mile turnaround point for riding with younger kids, giving them a decent round trip (12 miles) to be proud of. The route has ups and downs at the beginning, but as you approach Beamish it’s mostly flat except for a steady climb. Recommended age: all ages, bike rental 25 people per day, darkecycles.co.uk, route: sustrans.org.uk

