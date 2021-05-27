UK gender pension gap average 38%





Picture: Shutterstock

According to a study conducted by PensionBee, the gender pension gap in the UK reaches 57% depending on age and location.

Online pension providers found that British men saved 24,236 for retirement and British women saved 15,006. This is a 38% difference of the size of the pension pot.

The biggest gap of 57% is that in Northern Ireland the average retirement savings for men totaled 17,883, while for women 7,737. Both the northeast and southwest of England have a gap of 46%, with men saving 11,177 women, 24,641 men and 13,326 women.

Meanwhile, those living in Greater London have the lowest gender pension gap at 28%, saving 24,853 for men and 17,863 for women.

Analyzing data from more than 65,000 people, the study also highlighted that the gender wage gap widens with age. We found a gap of 46% of the population over 50, with men and women saving 52,592 and 28,249 respectively. This is more than double the 18% gap for savers under the age of 30, and pension funds for men and women are 3,925 and 3,215 respectively.

Romi Savova, CEO of PensionBee, said he was very disappointed that where the wage gap for women exists, the pension gap will follow.

At the same time, female savers should be encouraged to continue paying pensions even if they take a break from paid employment or reduce working hours. Women are more inclined to take off work to care for their children than men, and many women stop contributing to pensions during maternity leave. The combination of a low salary with little or no pension savings over the years and a long career gap is a huge disadvantage for women, she said.

HMRC’s compounding and taxation benefits make pensions an attractive long-term investment, and the more women contribute to their current pension, the better the quality of their retirement life, Savova added.

Rewards, rewards and benefits opportunities

Browse all comp and benefit jobs

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos