Bank transfer scammers steal 700,000 people a day from UK victims | Bank and Architecture Association





More than 700,000 people are lost every day from bank transfer scams, according to research by consumer groups.

It argued that the banking industry’s approach to reimbursing victims of this type of fraud was unfair and inconsistent, with less than half of the losses being returned to the victims.

In recent years, there has been a surge in scams in the UK payments industry, and approved push payments (APP) scams have skyrocketed. This typically involves hacking into email accounts to trick individuals and businesses into sending money to bank accounts run by criminals who disguise themselves as real customers.

Some people have been stolen tens of thousands of pounds.

A total of 412 million lost in 189,000 bank transfer fraud cases between the introduction of the voluntary industry code for reimbursements in May 2019 and the end of 2020, according to figures from banking agency UK Finance.

This is equivalent to 707,000 per day, or 29,000 per hour.

Most large high-street banks have to sign up for an industry code to reimburse customers victimized by APP fraud. For example, only those who are extremely negligent or ignore bank warnings will lose money, and consumers have promised.

But which one? According to this figure, only 46% of the losses were reimbursed under the code. As a result, 225m was not returned to the victim, and many suffered great losses.

Consumer groups stipulate that compensation should be received if it is not at the fault of the customer, but the financial ombudsman service and others have repeatedly discovered that the bank has made a mistaken decision not to return the losses, the consumer group said. We want compulsory consumer protection measures to be introduced to provide fairer outcomes for those who have lost potentially life-changing amounts.

which? I recently contacted major banking and construction associations, urging them to disclose their refund rates for bank transfer fraud, and set a deadline for response on May 28th.

who? .

I asked for comment from UK Finance.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos