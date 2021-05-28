QAnon is now as popular in US as some major religions, poll finds





As hopes of a bipartisan investigation into the Capitol riot fade on January 6, it is increasingly clear that the Republican base remains in the grip of the web of untruths woven by Donald J. .Trump and maybe even more extravagant lies, beyond those of former presidents. manufacturing.

A federal judge warned in an opinion yesterday that Mr. Trump’s insistence on the big lie that the November election was stolen from him still posed a serious threat. Presiding over the case of a man accused of storming Congress on January 6, Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the United States District Court in Washington wrote: The steady drumbeat that prompted the accused to take up arms did not dissipate. Six months later, the duck that the election was stolen is repeated daily in major news outlets and in the halls of state and federal government, not to mention the almost daily fulminations of the former president.

But it wasn’t just the idea that the election was stolen that caught on with supporters of former presidents. QAnon, an extravagant and ever-evolving conspiracy theory circulated by some of Mr. Trump’s most ardent followers, has significant traction with a segment of the public, especially Republicans and Americans who consume information from sources. far right.

These are the findings of a poll released today by the Public Religion Research Institute and the Interfaith Youth Core, which found that 15% of Americans say they believe the levers of power are controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles. , a fundamental belief. supporters of QAnon. The same proportion said it was true that American patriots might have to resort to violence to remove pedophiles and restore lawful order to the country.

And as many as 20 percent of respondents said they believe a biblical-scale storm will soon sweep away these evil elites and reestablish legitimate rulers.

These are words I never thought I would write in a poll question, or would need, but here we are, Robby Jones, the founder of PRRI, said in an interview.

The teams behind the poll determined that 14% of Americans fall into the category of QAnon believers, made up of those who agreed with statements in all three questions. Among Republicans alone, that figure rises to about one in four. (Twelve percent of independents and 7 percent of Democrats were categorized as QAnon believers.)

But the analysts took it a step further: They created a category labeled QAnon Skeptics to include respondents who said they mostly disagreed with the outlandish statements, but did not categorically reject them. Another 55 percent of Republicans fell into this more ambivalent category.

Which means that only one in five Republican has totally rejected the premises of the QAnon conspiracy theory. For Democrats, 58% were outright opponents of QAnon.

Mr Jones said he was struck by the prevalence of QAnons membership. Overlapping the share of survey respondents who expressed belief in its fundamentals over the country’s total population, it’s over 30 million people, he said.

Thinking of QAnon, if it was a religion, it would be as big as all white evangelical Protestants, or all mainline white Protestants, he added. So he lines up there with a big religious group.

He also noted the correlation between belief in QAnon fictions and the belief that armed conflict would be necessary. It’s one thing to say that most Americans laugh at these wacky beliefs, but when you consider that these beliefs are tied to some kind of apocalyptic thinking and violence, it becomes something quite different, a- he said.

The Public Religion Research Institute and the Interfaith Youth Core have found a strong correlation between where people receive their news and how much they believe in QAnons ideas. Of those who said they trusted far-right news outlets, such as One America News Network and Newsmax, the most, two in five described themselves as loyal to QAnon. At least 48% of those news consumers said they expected a storm to sweep the elites away soon.

This puts these news consumers away from alignment with the rest of the country, even the conservative Fox News fans. Of those respondents who preferred Fox News to other sources, 18% were QAnon followers.

Mr Trump himself has avoided saying much about QAnon, but when pressed to speak out against the theory while in office, he refused. At a press conference last year, he appeared to indicate that he was pleased with the fondness of QAnon followers for him. I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate, he said, adding that the movement is growing in popularity.

While QAnon followers continue to be a minority among Republicans, some of the most visible figures and successful fundraisers have publicly flirted with conspiracy theory.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is currently on a speaking tour with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, expressed support for QAnon ahead of her election; it has since publicly backed down. Ms Greene raised over $ 3 million in the first quarter of this year, an unusually huge sum, especially for a first-year lawmaker in a non-election year.

The PRRI / IFYC survey was conducted in March among 5,625 respondents to the Ipsoss probability-based knowledge panel. It was analyzed this spring and released today.

Those who voiced their belief on QAnons premises were also much more likely than others to say they believe in other conspiracy theories, the poll found. Four in 10 said they believe the Covid-19 vaccine contains a surveillance microchip which is the sign of the beast in Bible prophecy.

