Pipeline: A network that uses surplus heat to warm British homes | Energy industry





Tens of thousands of homes, offices, and hospitals could soon warm up with excess heat from factories, incinerators, and even abandoned mines, according to the government’s plans to fund low-carbon heating.

The government will spend $30 million on building heat networks throughout the city, including London, Glasgow, and Manchester, and an additional 14.6m to develop other low-carbon technologies that can heat and cool buildings without fossil fuels. is.

The UK’s largest planned heat network will receive just over 12m to collect excess heat generated by a waste incineration plant in the Borough of London in Bexley to heat 21,000 households in southeast London.

The Cory Waste Plant receives 785,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste per year from a barge on the River Thames to generate electricity and reduce waste sent to landfills.

Electric power plants from waste have been lit by green activists to increase greenhouse gas emissions. The Cory plant is looking for options to apply technology to capture emissions before they are released, claiming that their carbon footprint is far less than that of landfill waste.

The plan will be operated by Cory in partnership with Swedish power giant Vattenfall, which hopes to develop sufficient thermal work in the Thames estuary to heat 75,000 homes with low carbon resources over the next decade.

A recent round of financing is part of the government’s plan to reduce UK carbon emissions to zero by 2050, requiring households to reduce their dependence on fossil fuel gas for heating and cooking.

Climate Change Minister Sir Callanan said nearly one-third of all UK carbon emissions come from home heating, and addressing this is an important part of eradicating our contribution to climate change by 2050.

The heat network is considered an important part of the government’s low carbon heating plan for urban areas. Electric heat pumps are also expected to play an important role in the upcoming government’s heating strategy with plans to retrofit the gas grid to use clean combustion hydrogen gas.

Government funding will include research to develop new low-carbon heating innovations, including Durham University’s project to investigate whether water from abandoned coal mine floors can provide a source of geothermal heat.

Today’s funding package will reduce emissions and accelerate the development of low-carbon technologies to make people’s homes warmer, greener and less expensive to operate, Callanan said.

The energy industry believes that the ministers will release the long-awaited heating strategy document. This includes plans to promote better home energy efficiency and potentially ban new gas installations from 2030 to meet an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C or higher. Boilers since 2035.

