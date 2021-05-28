California Launches America’s Largest Covid Vaccine Lottery Yet With $ 1.5 Million Prize | California





California has become the latest state to offer a vaccine lottery to incentivize the coronavirus vaccine by launching the nation’s most valuable one-time raffle: $ 1.5 million.

State Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that residents would be eligible for a total of $ 116.5 million in cash prizes, a boon aimed at getting millions more vaccinated before the full reopening of the Most populous state in the country next month.

The reopening of the states is scheduled for June 15, and on that day, a raffle will be held to award the first prize to 10 people vaccinated.

Another 30 people will win $ 50,000 each, with cartoons starting June 4. Anyone 12 years of age and over who has received at least one injection will be eligible. And the next 2 million people who get vaccinated will receive $ 50 gift cards.

The state estimates that approximately 12 million Californians aged 12 and older have not been vaccinated. About 63% of the 34 million eligible people have been vaccinated, although the pace has slowed considerably in recent weeks as infection rates have plummeted to record levels.

Ohio this week announced the first million dollar winner of its Vax-a-Million competition, as well as the first child to win a full scholarship. The program has seen more than 2.7 million adults register for a chance to win.

Colorado and Oregon also offered prizes of $ 1 million.

New York is giving away 50 full scholarships to children ages 12 to 17 at state universities and public colleges, selecting 10 winners each of the next five Wednesdays.

The fact that California is turning to cash prizes to encourage vaccinations marks a major turnaround from earlier this year, when Californians were clamoring for vaccines, with some driving or queuing for hours to get one.

Some Californians weren’t ready to receive their Covd-19 vaccine on day one, and that’s OK. This program is designed to encourage those who need the extra support to get vaccinated and keep California safe, said Dr. Tomas J. Aragon, director of the State Department of Public Health, in a communicated.

Newsoms’ office said the program would aim to reach people in communities hardest hit by the pandemic, primarily the poor, and blacks and Latinos, although it was not immediately clear how the money would be tailored. to this goal.

California uses a vaccine equity measure to track immunization progress that divides zip codes into four quartiles from least to most favored. Nearly half of the inhabitants of the less privileged districts have still not been vaccinated, according to the state. On the other hand, less than a quarter of people living in the most favored areas have not been vaccinated.

Of all Latinos, 57% are not yet vaccinated. It is the highest percentage of any racial or ethnic group. Forty percent of white Californians are unvaccinated, according to state figures.

