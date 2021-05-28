U.S. says it won’t join Open Skies treaty with Russia





WASHINGTON The Biden administration has informed Russia that the United States will not join a treaty that allows nations to monitor each other, even though President Biden has harshly criticized his predecessor during the year’s campaign last for its withdrawal from the agreement, State Department officials said. Thursday.

The nearly 30-year-old agreement, known as the Open Skies Treaty, was put in place to ensure that Russia and the United States could monitor military movements using sophisticated sensors in planes that flew over certain areas. territories of the other country.

President Donald J. Trump told Russia last May of his intention to withdraw from the treaty, citing numerous violations by the Russians, who had repeatedly blocked flights over cities where US officials believed that the Russians were deploying nuclear weapons capable of reaching Europe. At one point, the Russians angered the United States by conducting a surveillance flight over Florida near Mr. Trumps Mar-a-Lago’s retreat in Palm Beach.

As a candidate at the time, Biden criticized Mr. Trump’s decision, saying the president had doubled down on his short-sighted policy of going it alone and relinquishing American leadership.

Democratic lawmakers have also criticized Mr. Trump. In a statement at the time, President Nancy Pelosi said Mr. Trump’s decision would insanely blind America and our allies while encouraging our enemies and accused him of sending a clear signal to the Russians that they can continue their bad behavior unattended and unchecked.

But as president, Mr Biden ordered a further revision of the treaty, and officials said they concluded the Russians continued to violate the pact and there was no chance of saving it.

U.S. officials said they found little value in the treaty satellites that offered a good or better view of Russian military activity. But U.S. allies have long argued that the real value lies in the information they can collect from planes, and they now fear losing access to the views of Russian troop and weapon deployments, especially in places like Ukraine.

In the end, the United States dismissed these objections and told allies and partners that Washington would provide what they needed.

But the move means that it is very likely that neither of the two main treaties with Russia that Mr Trump left Open Skies and that the agreement on intermediate nuclear forces will be reinstated.

This makes the next summit of Mr. Bidens on June 16 in Geneva with Russian President Vladimir V. Poutine all the more tense. Mr Bidens’ staff said strategic stability would be the highest item on the agenda.

Update

May 26, 2021, 9:17 p.m. ET

In a statement Thursday night, the United States blamed Russia for the demise of the Open Skies Treaties.

The United States regrets that the Open Skies Treaty was undermined by Russia’s violations, the State Department said in the statement. In concluding its review of the treaty, therefore, the United States does not intend to seek to join it, as Russia has not taken steps to return to compliance.

The statement also noted that Russia’s actions towards Ukraine, which include the gathering of troops near the border in a show of force, did not support the renewal of a treaty aimed at avoiding military surprises.

Russia’s behavior, including its recent actions towards Ukraine, is not that of a partner committed to building confidence, the statement said.

Mr Biden, who proposed the meeting with Mr Putin, argued that there must be a more stable relationship between Russia and the United States even as his administration opposes Mr Putin’s actions, including the poisoning of a dissident, the build-up near Ukraine, and interference in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

As part of this search for stability, Mr. Bidens’ diplomatic team negotiated with Russia an extension of the New Start Treaty, which limits the United States and Russia to 1,550 nuclear missiles each deployed. After the withdrawal of the Open Skies Treaty, New Start will be the only major nuclear treaty between the two nations.

Tensions between Russia and the United States over the Open Skies Treaty have been developing for years, with previous presidents accusing the Russians of violating its terms.

The deal was first proposed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1955, but angrily rejected by Nikita S. Khrushchev, the Soviet premier. Thirty-five years later, President George HW Bush negotiated the treaty with Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union, aimed at making troop movements and the location of nuclear weapons more obvious in order to reduce the chances that the two countries accidentally fall into a war. .

In recent years, the United States and Russia have relied less and less on the treaty for surveillance because both countries have sophisticated satellite networks, which are not part of the deal. Satellites give both countries the ability to monitor the movement of troops and weapons without the need for surveillance flights.

Nonetheless, after Mr Trumps’ decision, the Russians had signaled they might be willing to stay in the treaty even as US officials said they continued to violate it. The examination carried out by the administration of Mr. Bidens seems to have sealed his fate.

David E. Sanger contributed reporting.

