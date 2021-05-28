COVID-19: 1.5 million people flew to the UK in the first four months of 2021, when borders are tightly restricted. Political news





Between January and April, more than 1.5 million people entered the UK, and Britain’s borders should be tightly restricted, new figures reveal.

According to home office data, about two-thirds of those arriving in 2021 are not British citizens.

The Labor Party says the figures show that the government’s border policy is “weak and dangerous.”

Shadow Interior Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “The Conservative’s border protection against COVID is weak and dangerous, putting our hopes for freedom at risk.

“The British government continued to pledge strong border measures, but now the truth has been revealed. Only a fraction of the millions of people entering hotel quarantine are flying to the UK.

“It would be reckless that too many people arrived during the third blockade, where international travel should be strictly restricted. It is no wonder that we have experienced too many outbreaks with conservative confusion over border protection.”

New statistics show that more than 12 million people have entered the UK since the start of the closure in March 2020, and 1.59 million people have entered the UK in the first four months of this year.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, from the start of the third blockade on January 6 to the end of April, 521,700 British nationals entered the country and 1,070,200 non-British nationals arrived.

During that period, travel was generally banned by the British except for essential reasons, including work, family problems, illness, etc.

Vacation travel is permitted after May 17th, and even after that, only a handful of green listed countries are moved.

The containment system, which prohibits non-British or Irishmen from entering the redlisted countries, began on February 15th, but as the chart shows, it appears to have little effect on the numbers coming into the UK.

The head of the border military, who appeared with Pretty Patel at a hearing of the Interior Selection Committee in February, said that about 1% of those arriving at the time were taking quarantine measures.

Criticism of the government’s border policy spread widespread amid fears that variants could enter the country, bypassing all current quarantine systems.

The government’s list of concerns or variants under investigation reveals that eight out of 14 come from abroad.

A spokesperson for the home office told Sky News: “Protecting public health is our top priority, and as we safely resume our overseas travel, we will maintain 100% health screenings at the border to protect more public and vaccine releases.

“We are taking some of the most stringent border measures in the world: banning travel from’red list’ countries, implementing passenger positioning forms for all arrivals, and implementing a rigorous three-test system for arrivals.

“The Border Force makes sure that all passengers arriving at the border have complied with health measures, and we have a mandatory 10 days for those arriving at the management facility for those arriving at home from amber countries and those from the’red list’ countries I oversaw the containment.”

