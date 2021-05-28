United States to have unexamined information on origins of viruses





WASHINGTON Bidens President Calls for 90-Day Sprint to Understand Origins of Coronavirus Pandemic After Intelligence Officials Told the White House They Have A Series of As-yet-Unexamined Evidence That Needs Analysis additional computing that could shed light on the mystery, according to senior administration officials.

Officials declined to describe the new evidence. But the revelation that they hope to apply an extraordinary amount of computing power to the question of whether the virus accidentally leaked from a Chinese lab suggests that the government may not have depleted its Chinese communications databases, movement of laboratory workers and model. of the disease outbreak around the city of Wuhan.

In addition to mobilizing scientific resources, Mr Bidens push aims to push US allies and intelligence agencies to exploit existing information such as interceptions, witnesses or biological evidence, as well as to seek new intelligence to determine whether the Chinese government covered up an accidental leak.

Mr Biden on Thursday pledged to make the results of the review public, but added a caveat: Unless there’s something I’m not aware of.

Its call for study has both national and international political ramifications. This prompted his critics to argue that the president had ruled out the possibility that the lab was at the origin until the Chinese government this week rejects the authorization for further investigation by the World Health Organization. health. And, administration officials have said, the White House is hopeful that U.S. allies will contribute more vigorously to a serious exploration of a theory they have so far viewed at best improbable and at worst a conspiracy theory.

So far, the effort to glean evidence of intercepted communications in China, a notoriously difficult target to penetrate, has yielded little results. Current and former intelligence officials say they strongly doubt anyone will find an email, text, or document that shows evidence of a lab accident.

An allied country has forwarded reports that three workers at the Wuhan virology laboratory were hospitalized with severe symptoms of flulike in the fall of 2019. Information on sick workers is considered important, but officials have warned that it does not was not proof that they had caught the virus. to the lab, maybe they took him there.

The White House is hoping its allies and partners can tap into their networks of human sources to find additional information about what happened inside the lab. While the United States has replenished its own sources in China, it has yet to fully recover from the elimination of its network within the country ten years ago. As a result, asking allies to put pressure on their informants about what happened inside the Wuhan Institute of Virology will be a key part of advancing intelligence.

The investigation did not come to a standstill, a senior Biden administration official said. Officials would not describe the type of computer analysis they want to do.

Administration and intelligence officials say it will be as much the job of scientists as spies to try to unravel how the pandemic was started. The Biden administration has worked to improve its scientific expertise within the National Intelligence Council. Senior officials have told spy agencies that their science-based divisions, which have been working on the matter for months, will play a leading role in the revitalized investigation.

The new investigation will also tap national laboratories and other scientific resources in the federal government that previously were not directly involved in the intelligence effort, the senior administration official said.

Mr Bidens’ announcement that he will demand a report from the intelligence community had some staging elements. In terms of domestic politics, he’s trying to take the lead on an issue Republicans have long focused on. Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who has long argued that the coronavirus could have accidentally emerged from the Wuhan lab, said Mr Bidens’ order was better late than ever, but far from adequate.

And internationally, Biden called on China’s reluctance to cooperate in investigations both to pressure Beijing to turn the tide, but also to push its allies to focus their own intelligence efforts on examining the theory that the coronavirus could have accidentally leaked from the lab.

Like scientists and the general public, the intelligence community remains uncertain about the origins of the coronavirus. No definitive information has emerged, and some current and former officials have warned that much more can be gathered in 90 days. While the office of the director of national intelligence will deliver a report before the end of the summer, the investigation will likely have to be extended.

Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Wednesday told reporters he had seen no conclusive evidence on the cause of the pandemic, but supported efforts to deepen the question. The toll of death, pain and suffering suffered during this pandemic is enormous, he said. We have to know the origin, how it happened.

The effort to uncover the origins of the coronavirus began over a year ago, under the Trump administration. But some officials were suspicious of President Donald J. Trumps’ motives, arguing that his interest in the origins of the pandemic was either to deflect blame from the management of it by his administrations or to punish China.

Current officials say the central goal of the new intelligence push is to improve preparations for future pandemics. As a result, Mr Bidens’ message this week has been calibrated to leave open the possibility of future cooperation with China.

White Houses’ frustration with China increased after the announcement this week that Beijing would not participate in further World Health Organization investigations. An official in the Biden administration said that if the new investigation did not yield a response, it would be because China had not been transparent.

But the administration is not trying to isolate China, but rather tries to draw a cautious line between pressuring Beijing to cooperate and demonstrating that in its absence, the United States will step up its own investigation.

Administration officials also believe that the new investigation and China’s obstruction of the World Health Organization will create the opportunity to step up intelligence cooperation with allies.

The Allies have been providing information since the start of the pandemic, an official said. But some, including UK intelligence services, have been skeptical of the lab leak theory. Others, including Australia, have been more open to it.

As members of the so-called Five Eyes partnership, Britain and Australia already share intelligence widely with the United States. But the new intelligence review, along with growing frustration over China’s inability to cooperate with the World Health Organization, may prompt allies to focus more on the issue of the lab leak.

A British official declined to comment. A request for comment from the Australian government was not immediately returned.

In his Wednesday announcement, Mr Biden said two intelligence agencies believed the virus likely occurred naturally, while at least one supported the theory that it accidentally leaked from a laboratory in China. None had much confidence in their assessments, the president noted.

In a statement Thursday, Amanda J. Schoch, the spokesperson for the office of the director of national intelligence, said intelligence agencies had gathered around the two probable scenarios, but that there was until present no high confidence assessment of virus origins. .

The U.S. intelligence community is not sure exactly where, when and how the Covid-19 virus was initially transmitted, Ms. Schoch said.

While 18 agencies make up the intelligence community, only a handful have played a major role in assessing the likely origins of the virus. Most of the wider intelligence community, including the CIA and the Defense Intelligence Agency, believe that there is not yet enough information to draw a conclusion, even with low confidence, about the origins.

The intelligence community continues to examine all available evidence, consider different points of view and aggressively collect and analyze new information to identify the origins of viruses, Ms. Schoch said.

Eric Schmitt contributed reporting.

