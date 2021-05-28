EU Citizens Refusing Entry to UK Despite Covid Crisis | Immigration and asylum





The number of EU citizens banned from entering the UK has skyrocketed over the past three months, despite a significant drop in travel due to Covid, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A total of 3,294 EU citizens were not allowed to enter the UK despite being able to visit the UK without a visa under regulations after Brexit. This compares to 493 EU citizens in the first quarter of last year, when air traffic was 20 times higher.

However, if a visitor is suspected of traveling to the UK to work or settle without meeting the new visa requirements, they may be detained or detained and deported.

When the Covid-19 restrictions are completely lifted, passenger air traffic in the EU is expected to increase by almost 20 times, and experts warn that as a result, the number of expulsions and detainees will increase.

Most EU citizens returned to border control operated by the UK at European ferry ports or at the Eurostar railway terminal in Paris, and 738 were deported after landing at the airport or at the UK ferry terminal.

Passengers arriving at airports and ports are routinely detained in detention centers in the UK before being deported.

The published figures confirm a trend that has shocked some EU travelers who have been trapped in detention centers for days after making an honest mistake about the new rules.

Many others are trapped at the airport and have to spend time or sleep at night until they are loaded on their return flight.

As reports of EU citizens being imprisoned in Guardians and elsewhere, the Ministry of Interior has ordered such travelers to bail if possible so that they can stay with friends or relatives until they return.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also made it clear that despite a few recent incidents, those who interviewed should not be expelled.

Earlier this month, the Interior Ministry ordered border officials to stop confining EU citizens in detention centers and instead pay immigration bail where appropriate if they were deemed to have violated post-Brexit rules.

Immigration regulations allow discretion at the border, but the burden of evidence rests on visitors meeting decision makers that they will leave the UK at the end of their visit and will not reside in the UK for an extended period of time. Prohibited activities. Also, you must have enough funds.

Guidelines for border management to assess why visitors are entering the UK. Photo: Home Office

These guidelines also explain six reasons for suspicious of private stories, including when they are not working and have most of their families in the UK or the information provided is unreliable.

According to civil aviation authorities, the number of passengers coming from the EU declined from 94% to 97% annually during the first three months of this year.

Marley Morris, deputy director of the Public Policy Research Institute (IPPR), pointed out that these numbers are very likely to go up and that Brexit has ended complete free movement between the UK and the EU. . Much more people will turn away.

Morris said the first quarter immigration figures also showed a major change in immigration trends as EU workers were away during the surge in work visa applicants in Hong Kong.

If this trend continues, he said, it will have a major impact on the labor market and future immigration patterns.

New immigration statistics released today show the first signs of the impact of an end to free movement.

The most striking thing I’ve seen so far-the number of EU passengers who initially refused to enter the UK at ports has skyrocketed pic.twitter.com/zwBCqj1ghM

— Marley Morris (@MarleyAMorris) May 27, 2021

Naomi Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Best for Britain, asked Interior Minister Priti Patel to ask Border Force staff to appropriately recognize the new rules and apply them fairly.

Despite the convictions of the opposition, the Ministry of Interior continues to create a hostile environment for everyone arriving in Britain, even tourists, she said. The Ministry of Home Affairs must provide clear guidance to border staff, improve training, and provide cast iron guarantees to ensure that those who make honest mistakes are treated with understanding and respect.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos