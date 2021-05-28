Increasing UK Covid incident casts more suspicion of unlocking in June





British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday that three-quarters of all new coronavirus infections across the UK are associated with the first identified strain in India.

At a Downing Street briefing, Hancock said coronavirus infections are on the rise nationwide on Wednesday, with 3,542 new cases confirmed.

More than half of all new cases and “potentially up to three-quarters” are related to the new B1.617.2 strain, the health minister said. A number of new infections have been identified in emerging hotspots such as Bolton and Leicester.

Hancock’s remarks came on June 21, as doubts about the government’s plan to lift all restrictions on social distancing and existing restrictions came out.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier Thursday that he had not seen anything suggesting that the unlock “in current data” would not go as planned. “But we may have to wait,” he added.

“Don’t forget the important thing about the spacing between steps on the roadmap. We are. . . It takes five weeks between these steps to give you time to see how unlocking will affect you,” he said.

The latest data from Public Health England indicate significant differences in the proportion of cases across the region.

In the state of the northwest of England (the epicenter of an outbreak associated with the so-called Indian variant), the incidence rate was 52.8 per 100,000. This is only 9.2 per 100,000 people compared to the southwestern part of the UK.

Hancock said surge vaccinations and testing are continuing in areas most affected by the new strain, and in Bolton, for example, 17,147 people were vaccinated last week alone.

Only 5 out of 49 people hospitalized with Bolton’s new strain have been vaccinated against Corona 19, the health minister added, urging the public to accept the vaccine as it becomes available.

Despite the surge in cases, Hancock argued that the Covid-19 vaccine “is breaking the link between patients and hospitalization and death,” and now more than 38 million people across the UK have received the first vaccine.

Dr. Jenny Harries, Chief Executive Officer of the UK Health and Security Administration, said there was no “drastic increase” while hospitalization cases continued to “decline,” as the number of hospitalized patients continued to “decline”.

For example, in mid-January 2021, there were about 4,500 hospital admissions per day, Harries said. In contrast, the latest data from May 25 found 916 people were hospitalized with the virus across the UK.

It added that the average number of deaths in the UK on a 7-day basis is now 8. The death toll was “mainly within the elderly who were not vaccinated”.

Concerns about the so-called Indian variant arise as PHE recently confirmed the discovery of a new variant C.36.3, first identified in Thailand, in individuals traveling from Egypt.

This strain has been classified as a strain currently under investigation and 109 C.36.3 strains have been found within the UK.

There is no evidence that the new strain causes more serious levels of disease or that the Covid-19 vaccine is less effective against it, PHE said.

