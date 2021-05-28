USA defeats Latvia 4-2 at World Hockey Championship





RIGA Trevor Moore and Matty Beniers, 18, scored in 1:47 midway through the second period to help the United States beat Latvia 4-2 on Thursday in the world hockey championship.

Brian Boyle and Matt Tennyson scored in the first period and Cal Petersen made 17 saves in the Americans’ third straight win after a first loss to Finland. They are second in Group B, one point behind Finland.

The message we got, we carried it out, said Boyle, 36, America’s oldest player. We have tried to improve with each game. With 13 forwards and 7 defensemen, you’ve got different guys playing with different people, but you’re a hard working team playing over the puck. We tried to win our offense, and it paid off for us.

Miks Indrasis and Renard Krastenbergs scored first-half goals for Latvia.

The United States will face Norway on Saturday, Germany on Monday and finish the group game on Tuesday against Italy.

Finland beat Italy 3-0 in the other Group B game on Thursday. Tony Sund scored twice, Arttu Ruotsalainen added a goal and Harri Sateri made 11 saves.

In Group A, Switzerland beat Slovakia 8-1 and the Czech Republic beat Sweden 4-2.

Gregory Hofmann had a goal and an assist to help Switzerland join Slovakia and Russia to the top of the group standings. Slovakia had won three consecutive victories in regulation.

The Czech Republic overcame a 2-0 deficit, with Jakub Vrana, Jan Kovar, Lukas Klok and Jakub Flek scoring goals in the third period.

