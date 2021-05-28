British ministers said the leaked home renovation cost would reach 5 billion over the next four years. Environment





Renovating UK draft homes to low-carbon standards will bring the government spending 5 billion dollars over the next four years, creating 100,000 jobs, cutting people’s energy bills, increasing tax revenues, and producing tens of billions of economic benefits, the construction industry said. Estimated.

Sector leaders have written letters to ministers proposing a new national renovation strategy that promotes the UK’s green recovery and says the UK will be on track to meet its climate targets.

The proposal comes ahead of the government’s heating and building strategy, which is expected to be released soon. Decarbonizing UK homes, which is Europe’s most leaky and produces nearly a fifth of UK carbon emissions, is an urgent issue as the government seeks to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 78% by 2035.

Gas boilers should be replaced with heat pumps, district heating systems, and possibly hydrogen systems, and lofts, windows and wall insulation are required for houses. However, the task was huge and plans were still lacking. Green Homes has begun to fanfare with an insulation scheme launched last year as a way to build a green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic that was scrapped in the last six months. It’s working.

In a letter to Kwasi Kwarteng business secretary signed by more than 50 organizations and seen by Guardian, the Construction Leadership Council formulated a strategy for people to save more than 400 energy bills annually. The health of the fuel poor.

The energy and water efficiencies of 28 million households must be addressed for the UK to achieve the world’s best carbon reduction targets, create jobs and raise standards. Our strategy is a blueprint and has been approved in the construction industry and elsewhere.

From now to 2024, the government-led program for home improvement will support the level-up agenda, generate over 12 billion government revenues, provide over 21 billion additional GDP, and secure 11.4 billion private capital, he added. .

It proposes a short-term strategy for the Congress of recruiting tens of thousands of people to install insulation and low-carbon heating systems for more than 850,000 homes, as well as a long-term strategy to renovate all homes in the UK by 2040. This will cost a total of 524 billion, of which the government will invest 168 billion and create 500,000 jobs.

According to the construction industry strategy, this requires a blended policy of green mortgages to provide financing to install low-carbon heating, stamp duty rebates on renovated homes, VAT cuts on home improvement work, and loans to landlords. . Improve their properties.

Low-income households need government subsidies, and high-income households should receive low-interest-rate loans and parliamentary tax refunds paid by the central government, the Construction Leadership Committee said. Ministers also need to act quickly so that companies can begin training their employees and new employees in the necessary skills, the companies said.

Massive domestic renovations are essential to the net zero agenda, and supporting a long-term strategy will help position the UK as a global market leader in a low-carbon economy ahead of the UN climate change conference. [Cop26] The organization was added in November.

A spokesman for the Business, Energy and Industry Strategy department said: We are already investing in making our buildings more energy efficient, and are gradually moving away from fossil fuel boilers to meet the world’s best commitment to carbon emissions. We encourage you to choose low-carbon alternatives when replacing household appliances in a fair, inexpensive and practical way. To encourage energy efficiency and lower people’s energy bills, we are considering a variety of options presented by our stakeholders and plan to initiate a request for evidence to test what works best for UK consumers.

The government said it would not fine people for refusing to use conventional gas boilers or switch to low-carbon heating systems, and said no one could stop selling homes if energy efficiency standards were not met. Some media reports have claimed.

Jenny Hill, head of building and international action for the Climate Change Commission, a legal adviser to the government, said the strategy proposed by the industry is in line with the government’s net zero goal. The report shows the can-do attitude and clear vision of the construction industry. It has everything you need to get together: technology, consumer education, compliance and enforcement, performance standards, and a framework for market certainty.

Public support for the transition to low-carbon heating is essential, Hill added. Much media coverage is focused on the difficulty of conversion in gas boilers and the cost of low-carbon alternatives such as heat pumps. However, without a comprehensive program of domestic housing, it is unlikely that the climate goals will be met.

It’s conditions for success with minimal negative impact, fairness and fairness, and people have a say in the process, Hill said. This transition can certainly be done in a reasonable way to support people and listen to their concerns.

