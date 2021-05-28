In Cleveland, President Joe Biden promotes stimulus packages for the US economy





In Cleveland, President Joe Biden pleaded Thursday for increased spending on infrastructure, research and education to boost the U.S. economy as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Standing in front of a row of milling machines at a manufacturing center at Cuyahoga Community College, the president said the United States needs a strong economy to be a world leader.

Now is the time to build on the foundation we have laid, to make bold investments in our families, communities and nation, Biden said. We know from history that these kinds of investments raise both the floor and the ceiling of the economy for everyone.

Biden has pledged to act to address supply bottlenecks and rising materials prices that could hamper this recovery. He also mentioned service sector employers who offer higher wages and benefits when trying to fill vacancies.

Let’s already see what happens when employers have to fight for workers, he said. Businesses like McDonalds, Home Depot, Bank of America and others, what should they do? They have to increase wages to attract workers. This is how it’s supposed to be.

At one point in his speech, Biden held up a card listing Congressional Republicans who he said had publicly praised federal aid to their districts despite voting against.

Some people are not ashamed, the president laughed. But I am happy. I am glad they know that this has benefited their constituents. It’s okay with me. But if you’re trying to take credit for what you’ve done, don’t stop doing what we still need to do.

The president is visiting Cleveland as Senate Republicans returning to Washington deploy a $ 928 billion counter-offer to the White Houses’ $ 1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal. In an interview with WKSU on Thursday, Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said the plan should address a wide range of infrastructure needs.

Senator Sherrod Brown on the infrastructure plan

With child care, with broadband, with the Brent Spence Bridge in Cincinnati to make sure local governments can make decisions about what they need in infrastructure, that Washington doesn’t tell them what to do.

Thursday marked Bidens’ second visit to Ohio as president. In March, he visited James Cancer Hospital and the Solove Research Institute at Ohio State University in Columbus.

Ohios’ unemployment rate fell to 4.7% in April, from 16.4% at the height of pandemic business closures a year earlier. But there are still 300,000 fewer workers in Ohios’ non-farm workforce than in February 2020.

The President addressed an audience of about 40 people, as well as the local and national press, in a machine shop at the Tri-Cs Manufacturing Technology Center. Several Ohio Democratic leaders attended, including Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Rep. Marcy Kaptur, Rep. Tim Ryan and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

In a Cleveland.com editorial ahead of Bidens’ visit, Ohio Republican Party Chairman Robert Paduchik slammed the president for canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, a pipeline project backed by the Trump administration .

A handful of protesters waved Trump flags across the street from the Tri-Cs campus, playing pro-Trump rap songs from a loudspeaker over a line of cars waiting to enter the event.

