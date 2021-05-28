UK Drivers Urge Counting Bug Marks On Cars To Study Insect Reduction | insect





A new app that tracks bug signs on license plates can help British citizen scientists uncover a worrisome insect decline.

Older drivers will remember to wipe out a lot of insects popping out of the windshield after traveling over the past decades. However, a 2019 study that analyzed car registration plates after a trip to Kent found a 50% reduction in splatted bugs compared to 2004.

The charity Buglife has now launched a free Bugs Matter app to help people collect valuable data. The user cleans the license plate before travel and then collects location and time data by tracking it in the app.

A grid sent via email for printing is placed on top of the license plate, and the user calculates the bug mark within the square and enters the total into the app. A photo of the plate is also uploaded and the sum can be checked using counting software.

Andrew Whitehouse of Bug Life, who worked with the Kent, Gwent, Essex and Somerset Wild Life Trusts, says in the app that many people don’t need to clean bug marks from car windshields.

Falling a lot of flying insects should be a major concern for everyone, as these essential creatures are the little things that dominate the world, White House said. The Bugs Matter app gives everyone the opportunity to engage in essential monitoring that helps them better understand the health and overall environment of the insect population.

Scientists have warned that insect populations are dying in thousands of cuts, and that many are falling at a terrifying rate tearing up the tapestries of life. Insects are the most diverse and abundant animal on Earth, with millions of species, 17 times larger than humans.

They are essential for the ecosystems on which humanity depends, they moisturize plants, provide food to other living things, and recycle natural waste. In the UK, the range of many bee species fell by more than half between 1960 and 2012, and the number of butterflies fell by almost 50% between 1976 and 2017. A survey of insects hitting the windshield of a car in the Danish countryside found that abundance declined by 80% between 1997. And 2017.

The main causes of insect decline are the use of chemicals in our countryside, loss of roads and gardens, and habitat, said Paul Tinsley-Marshall of the Kent Wildlife Trust. However, you need more data to spot trends. This will reinforce our need to reduce pesticide use and combine more of better insect habitats.

Gemma Bod of the Gwent Wildlife Trust said: Seeing insect clouds on a summer evening drive is sadly a thing of the past, and this survey is likely to confirm our worst fears. Insects are very important to all of us in many ways, including pollinating our crops, so it’s important to get as many people involved as possible.

