Senate nears approval of bill to keep U.S. state-of-the-art





WASHINGTON The Senate appeared poised to pass legislation to help the United States maintain its technological lead in the face of growing competition from China and other countries.

The Senate bill, which has emerged as one of the few major bipartisan legislative efforts so far this year, began moving to final passage after a 68-30 vote to proceed on Thursday afternoon. .

Senate leaders had hoped to hold a final vote Thursday night, but timing remained uncertain as lawmakers engaged in last-minute jockeying. The bill also faces challenges in reaching a final deal with the House.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., NY), who led the charge for innovation and competition law, said it would help the United States stop a gradual decline as a world leader in scientific research and innovation and to lay the foundation, instead, for another American century.

This is why it is a moment in history that future generations may well see as a turning point for American leadership in the 21st century, he said.

GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) Said there is a broad bipartisan agreement that America needs to improve its competitiveness with China, even as he urged Democrats to allow no more amendments to the bill before the Senate approves it.

The bill seeks to reform U.S. government support for science by dramatically expanding the role of governments in technological research, including through the National Science Foundation. While final details are subject to change, it would authorize around $ 190 billion in spending to bolster advanced U.S. technology to better compete globally, according to a recent analysis by the Congressional Budget Office, though not all that money represents no new expenses.

The bill has also become a vehicle for a number of other technology-related initiatives. About $ 52 billion would be authorized to further encourage semiconductor production in the United States

Another provision would ban the downloading of the Chinese-owned TikTok social media app on all government phones. Previous bans included military and homeland security devices. The United States says TikTok’s data could be shared with the authoritarian Chinese government. TikTok said he never would.

As originally planned, the bill would have provided $ 100 billion over five years for research to the NSF on artificial intelligence and machine learning, robotics, high performance computing and other technology. point.

An additional $ 10 billion was reportedly authorized for the Commerce Department to designate at least 10 regional technology hubs for research, development and manufacturing of key technologies.

But some lawmakers skeptical of bills focusing on NSFs have managed to transfer some of the money to the Department of Energy, which oversees 17 national laboratories dating back to World War II and explores a range of scientific topics.

Lawmakers backing the change have argued that giving so many new responsibilities to the NSF could undermine national lab research. They also argued that the Department of Energy has a stronger record when it comes to safeguarding sensitive research.

The tug of war has led lawmakers to cut funds that would go to the National Science Foundations’ planned new technology division by about two-thirds, according to one estimate. Part of these funds would go to the Department of Energy.

Much of the NSF money would also just continue to fund the previous year’s funding, so new funds available for research would be drastically reduced. The CBO estimated the long-term spending impact of the bill at only around $ 55 billion.

The lengthy debate reflects governments’ efforts to reorganize around the need to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies, which many experts believe could become vital for new military weapons and tactics. .

A panel created by Congress and chaired by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt recently recommended creating a new National Technology Foundation and doubling non-defensive funding for AI research and development to $ 32 billion. dollars per year by 2026.

The Schumer-led bill would add a new NSF technology direction to technology research instead.

Even if the Senate bill is finally approved, lawmakers still have to contend with the somewhat different vision that was developed by the House Science, Space and Technology Committee. His bill seeks to create a new leadership within the NSF that would focus on finding solutions to a range of challenges, from global competitiveness and climate change to social and economic inequalities.

Write to John D. McKinnon at [email protected] and Lindsay Wise at [email protected]

