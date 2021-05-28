U.S. banks set to make ‘record high’ profits in 2021, IIR says





According to the Institute of International Finance, an industry association, US banks are expected to post profits “at an all-time high” in 2021, as the US economy recovers and financial markets remain vibrant.

Tim Adams, managing director of the IIR, said on Friday that the improving economy would help bank lending and commission income to rebound, while more investing activity would increase trading income.

“I think we’re going to see record high earnings this year, so it’s a good year for the banks. We see it in bank stocks, and I think it will continue to reflect those underlying and very strong fundamentals. for at least the rest of this year, ”Adams told CNBC’s“ Street Signs Asia ”.

Bank stocks in the United States have climbed this year. Among the big banks, Goldman Sachs shares have jumped 40.8% so far this year at Thursday’s close, while Bank of America and JPMorgan have gained around 40.4% and 29.3% respectively.

Last month, many major US banks released first quarter results that beat analysts’ expectations on several financial measures.

Fed to ‘run this economy hot’

The improvement in bank performance comes as the US economy recovers from the crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic. The recovery has prompted investors to fear that a faster rise in inflation may prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy sooner than it had hoped.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 4.2% in April from a year ago, the largest increase since 2008.

Adams said it was time for the Federal Reserve to start talking about the possibility of reducing monetary policy. But there is no indication that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell would do so anytime soon, he added.

“I think they’re going to run this economy hot. I think they’re going to run it for a very long time and they’re going to wait and see inflation and how sustained inflationary pressures are rather than transient, which is what we see now, ”Adams said.

The Fed had previously said any rise in inflation would be temporary, given that it is compared to the economy hit by last year’s pandemic. The central bank has also indicated that it will keep monetary policy loose.

