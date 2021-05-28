UK Auto and Home Insurance Loyalty Penalties End | Financial Conduct Authority





Customers who renew their home or car insurance insurance after financial oversight shuts down a company that imposes royalty fines will not be charged more than the new policyholders.

Insurance companies and those who automatically renew their insurance often charge higher premiums than new customers who tend to offer the best deals.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) found that, on average, new customers pay 285 annually for auto insurance, while customers who have been with the supplier for more than 5 years are charged 370.

In the home insurance market, new customers paid 165 per year for building and content covers, and five years later, their premiums increased to 287.

Rather than being at higher risk, premiums said consumers would be able to save 4.2 billion in 10 years if they ban a walk in rising prices every year.

In the home and auto insurance market, about 10 million insurances are held by people with more than 5 years in the same provider, and many can see their premiums drop as a result of the ban coming into effect in January.

The cheapest deals may end up for customers who shop every year.

FCA said that many insurers have offered lower-than-price deals to attract customers, and they will pay more because they have used sophisticated processes to make the best deals for customers that they thought they would not convert in the future.

Sheldon Mills, FCA’s Director of Consumer and Competition, said: These actions will end the very high prices paid by many loyal customers.

Consumers can still benefit from shopping or negotiating with their current provider, but they won’t be charged more for renewal just because they’re existing customers.

The ban follows top complaints from consumer groups about loyalty fines paid by customers in the mortgage, savings, mobile, insurance and broadband markets.

Matthew Upton, Policy Director at Citizens Advice, one of the groups, said: I was delighted to see the FCA setting the bar too high to thwart this systematic scam. Now we need to see similar measures in other markets.

Loyal insurance customers no longer face a gradual price increase over the previous year, allowing them to pay more than their odds. Instead, businesses have to do the right thing and offer the same deal with new customers.

For us and our loyal customers, this fix won’t be coming soon.

Gareth Shaw, head of funding for which?, said: For too long, insurance companies have used sharp pricing strategies to lure customers before hitting them with noticeable price increases and massive premiums. It is introduced to end these unfair practices.

Shaw has asked the FCA to do additional work to see if there are other practices that should be banned in the insurance market.

Mills said the FCA is making the insurance market work better for millions of people, and it will take a closer look at how the market evolves in the future and help businesses continue to provide fairer value to consumers.

