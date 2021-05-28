What irrecoverable attempt to make prosecutor Hudson Suarez the next US attorney for New Jersey?





After months of speculation and multiple approvals for the American New Jersey attorney, Esther Suarez remains as the Hudson County District Attorney.

Sources said she was Senator Bob Menendez’s first choice, Star-Ledger columnist Tom Moran reported. But ultimately Suarez was knocked out of the race, with a number of possible reasons for the decision.

On Wednesday night, after it was announced that she was being re-appointed for a second five-year term in Hudson County, Suarez put the news in a positive light.

I have read speculation that I might be in the running for the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, and I would like to be clear that I intend to continue serving as prosecutor in Hudson County, said Suarez, who received support from the Three Hudsons. County Senators for a second term as prosecutor.

A Menendez press secretary declined to comment.

The oldest state senator, in this case Menendez, is usually the one who sends a candidate to the White House for approval if the state senators and the president belong to the same political party. The candidate must then be confirmed by the Senate.

Behind the scenes, Senators and White House staff gather information through multiple channels, and although there is no set timeline, presidents typically start making appointments around this time, Jacob Elberg said. , associate professor of law at Seton Hall University and former US assistant. lawyer in New Jersey.

Senators can have a significant number of people whom they know personally and who are potential candidates and also have many people within the legal and political communities that they can speak to who will make suggestions and give them feedback. also perspectives on people. which have been suggested by others, Elberg said.

A strike against Suarez is that she has no federal law enforcement experience, which was rare among American lawyers in New Jersey until former President George W. Bush appointed Chris Christie to this post in 2001.

As the federal law enforcement official for the state and the entire state being one district, that’s an important responsibility, Elberg said. Often, presidents and senators look for candidates who have experience in this specific area, but this is not always the case.

Suarez came under scrutiny in 2018 after her office decided not to pursue a case in which Katie Brennan accused Murphy staff member Albert J. Alvarez of rape. Suarez denied knowing that her office was investigating Brennans’ allegations, but it was learned that she had received four emails about it. She later admitted to receiving the emails, but said she had not read the substance of them.

Suarezs working as a Bergen County lawyer during the reign of corrupt Democratic leader Joe Ferriero, who was ultimately convicted of racketeering, also raised a red flag for criticism.

Still, she received approvals for the post of US lawyer from Hispanic political groups, including the Latin American Democratic Association and Latinas United for Political Empowerment, as well as the Hudson Countys Association of Police Chiefs.

We know she would have made a great American lawyer, and we’re still happy that she’s our prosecutor, said East Newark Police Chief Anthony Monteiro, who heads the Association of Chiefs of Police.

Lee Vartan, the son of former Kearny Mayor Leo Vartan, as well as Henry Klingeman, Jenny Kramer, Phil Sellinger, Jamel Semper and Ricardo Solano Jr.

Prior to becoming a Hudson County District Attorney in 2015, Suarez was a judge of the Passaic County Superior Court.

