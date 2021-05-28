Former US Senator John Warner Dies at 94 | Richmond Free Press





The flags fly halfway over the nation’s capital in honor of former US Senator John W. Warner of Virginia who died Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the age of 94.

Mr. Warner, a former Secretary of the Navy who represented Virginia in the United States Senate from 1979 to 2009, died of heart failure at his home in Alexandria, along with his third wife, Jeanne VM Warner, and his daughter at his sides, according to Susan A. Magill, his longtime chief of staff.

Tributes poured in for the courteous, chiseled-cheeked Republican military expert who was once married to movie star Elizabeth Taylor.

Virginia and America have lost a giant, Gov. Ralph S. Northam said, noting that Mr. Warner has spent most of his adult life in the public service as a sailor, senator, statesman and gentleman who was a respected voice in Washington on military affairs.

Governor Northam also credited Mr Warner with building his party while remaining an independent voice willing to forge a bipartisan compromise. He always put Virginia first.

The governor has ordered the state Capitol flags to be reduced to half staff on the day of Mr Warners’ funeral, which has yet to be announced.

Mr Warners ‘successor in the Senate, unrelated Democrat Mark R. Warner, was joined by Senator Tim Kaine in the Senate on Wednesday to pay tribute to Mr Warners’ integrity and his outsized influence on the body.

That influence continues to be felt among minority-owned businesses and, historically, in black colleges and universities, said Lyn R. Williams, a native of Richmond, a Washington lobbyist for 40 years who served as an advisor to Mr. Warner. on minority issues.

In 1987, as social programs were cut, Mr Williams said Mr Warner had partnered with the Congressional Black Caucus to pass a law requiring the US Department of Defense to spend 5% of its procurement budget on minority companies and 5% of its research budget at HBCU.

The tangible benefits, he said, are still evident in the Virginia State University catfish research farm, which continues to supply the military with fish; in the modern laboratories at Norfolk State University researching and designing artificial limbs for military amputees and studying improvements to night vision goggles; and in a Hampton University data center that computerizes paper blueprints and designs for architecture students.

Mr Williams, who laments the dismantling of the program after Mr Warner’s departure, said the initiative was impacting not only communities of color, but all of America. The research centers it has funded continue to prepare new generations of students for careers in various fields.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos