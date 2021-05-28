The ASEAN-UK Race to Zero campaign brings companies together to discuss corporate climate action ahead of COP26.





On May 24th and 25th, 2021, the UK government worked with the ASEAN Corporate Advisory Committee and the UK-ASEAN Corporate Committee to bring British and ASEAN companies together, mobilizing the private sector to commit to zero emissions by 2050. UNFCCCs Race to Zero campaign.

More than 500 participants attended the event over the two-day event, and companies from the UK and ASEAN discussed the need for visible business leadership through strengthening corporate climate action in ASEAN and through the Global Race to Zero campaign. The Race to Zero alliance requires businesses, cities, regions and universities to commit to net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest. This event is evidence of strong cooperation with ASEAN under the ASEAN-Korea Cooperation Framework on COP26, which was approved by the ASEAN Secretariat and ASEAN member states last year.

Day 1: Net Zero, Business Case for Energy and Agriculture Sector Discussion

Nigel Topping, the COP26 high-ranking champion for climate action in the UK, launched the event, highlighting the need for non-governmental actors to make a prominent commitment to a net zero goal and their critical role in climate policy decisions. Dato Dr Amin Liew (Second Minister of Finance and Economy Bruneis) noted that collaborative efforts to support the recovery of the ASEAN economy in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic are key, including the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework that unifies climate action.

Then the event moved to a sector-by-sector in-depth analysis. First, ASEAN energy sector leaders discussed the challenges of the clean energy transition and the need to ensure access to renewable energy, which is increasingly important to international business and investment decisions. The panelist urged global companies to demonstrate their ambition to utilize clean energy throughout their supply chain. The cost of solar and wind power is lowering coal with improved efficiency and affordable renewable technologies. This is more achievable than ever.

The second sector-by-sector discussion investigated the problem of decarburization in the ASEAN agricultural sector. Panelists noted the need to expand sustainable agricultural practices across the region and promote effective public and private partnerships to mobilize stakeholder net zero commitments across the supply chain.

The first day ended with a high-level roundtable on business actions to serve Net Zero, chaired by Baron Lucy Neville Rolf, chairman of the British ASEAN Business Council. Nigel Topping has joined the panel. These included ASEAN Vice President Satvinder Singh, Cherine Fok (Head of Sustainability Services at KPMG), Esther An (Chief Sustainability Officer, City Developments Limited) and Juliette White (Vice President of Global SHE and Operations). Sustainability of AstraZeneca). Panelists agreed on the importance of public and private partnerships to ensure meaningful climate action in ASEAN and shared their experience in implementing a net zero goal across global business operations. DSG Singh stressed that historical lessons will show that those who can now adapt to climate problems are the most resilient in the long run.

Day 2: Finance, Fashion and Transportation

ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi opened the second day, providing a platform to engage stakeholders on climate change issues, a regional priority this year, and providing a platform for Brunei Darussalam to participate as ASEAN chairman. Thank you to the British government for this. Secretary General Dato Lim highlighted the key challenges in mobilizing SMEs to participate in the green transition. Richard Graham MP (ASEAN Economic Community, Trade Envoy for Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines) commented on the need for sustainable finance to support SMEs’ clean growth ambitions.

Discussing by field continued. First, representatives of ASEAN’s leading financial institutions discussed the role of the financial sector in mobilizing climate action, the need for transparent corporate reporting and disclosure, and how to ensure effective capital mobilization. The panel urged asset owners and banks to show attractive business cases for a clean transition and provide incentives through bonds and loans.

Next, representatives of the ASEAN textile and apparel industry discussed the pressing need for reform, with the sector responsible for 10% of annual global carbon emissions. The panel shared its strategy to support ASEAN textile manufacturers with innovative technologies and policies, and a decarbonization plan, including a clear sustainability roadmap. The panel noted the growing movement of green consumers and the expectations of the brand.

In the final sector-by-sector discussion, leaders in the transport sector, which account for 23% of all energy-related global emissions, discussed the road to vehicle electric furnaces. The panel agreed on the need for ambitious but viable goals, the importance of partnerships across the transportation ecosystem, and the need to build trust between business leadership and late adopters.

The Race to Resilience session, a Race to Zero sibling campaign that brings businesses together to build resilience to climate impacts-focuses on the business case for corporate action on climate adaptation. In particular, how global capital will flow into ASEAN companies that are resilient to the uncertainty caused by the changing climate.

Race to Zero Dialogues includes YB Yanty Rahman (Chair of ASEAN Business Advisory Committee), Sam Myers (Director of Asia Pacific Trade) Ken OFlaherty (COP26 Ambassador for Asia Pacific and South Asia), Jens Radschinski (Director of UNFCCC Asia Pacific Regional Cooperation Center). In closing words, the speaker repeated the importance of policy makers across ASEAN to urge companies and organizations to make their commitments and participate in Race to Zero, and to establish a clear policy framework to ensure that companies are fully committed to climate action.

Ahead of the UK COP26 Presidency, the ASEAN-UK Race to Zero Dialogues demonstrates a growing momentum for ambitious climate action across the private sector, highlighting the potential power of effective public and private partnerships. The UK looks forward to working closely with ASEAN member states through future activities related to nature, climate adaptation, resilience, clean energy and green finance and achieving mutually ambitious results at the COP26 Climate Summit in November.

