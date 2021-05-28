UK news summary





Church Calls Against Racial Discrimination

In a report from the Committee on Race and Disparities (News, April 9), the UK’s rejection of institutional racism has a serious impact on the pursuit of racial justice in churches, churches and the wider society, the Forum for Racial Justice Advocates said. week. The Forum, an ecumenical Christian group consisting of representatives of Christian groups including the Baptist Union of Great Britain and the Methodist Church, makes recommendations for the church, including the development of a more stringent theological response to racial injustice. Came out.

Retired Bishop Beverly

Bishop Beverley, Rt Revd Glyn Webster, will retire on January 6, 2022. A temporary Anglican visitor, he worked as a nurse before ordained and served his entire ministry in the parish of York. Archbishop York, Supreme Pastor Stephen Cottrell, said that we are an excellent example of the sacrificial and joyful love we need to live well in diversity and testify to us. Unity in Jesus Christ.

All Saints, rebuilt to start in Fleet

All Saints, fleet reconstruction work in Hampshire will begin later this month in about six years due to arson attacks (News, February 26, 2016). Hopefully the church will resume in the summer of 2022. While insurance will cover a lot of costs, 950,000 appeals have been launched to raise additional funding in 2018, some of which will go to the new appendix. 600,000 have been raised so far. For additional donations, please contact Revd Mark Hayton on 01 252 219281.

First Discipleship Booklet in the Sacrament Meeting Series

Bishop Rt Revd Martyn Snow, Bishop of Leicester, collaborated with the Anglican Church of England to write the first book in a new series on discipleship by writers from around the world, published by Grove Books. Bishop Snow humbly believes that we can learn a lot from the bold approach of our brothers and sisters in the Anglican Church. The point of this book is that while Western churches have been in decline over the years, in many other parts of the world they are growing rapidly with many new approaches to daily life and faith.

Recruitment of storytelling exhibition fees

A campaign to raise money for 100 children is running at Durham Cathedral for the’Shape of Transformation: Explore the Lost Spells with Red Fox’ exhibition at Durham Cathedral (National Center for Childrens Books in Newcastle). Encouraging children’s reading, this exhibition celebrates the natural world around the book The Lost Spells by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morriss. The appeal goal is 4000, and the money is also used for ongoing work at Durham Cathedral.localgiving.org/project/inspiringimaginations.

1000 prizes you can get from insurance companies

The Church Insurance Group is offering $1 million in prize money for the third year of the Movement for Good awards ceremony. People can nominate for a religious purpose to win a potential 1000 awards. The nomination process is open until June 13th. Winners are randomly drawn and the more times the charity is nominated, the more likely it is to be selected.movementforgood.com

