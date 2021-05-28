Daniel Rob, tasting his medicine in the British investment trust struggle





Activist hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb is struggling with his frustrated investor over how he is running his UK-listed investment vehicle.

Known for campaigning against the executives of companies like Sony and Sotheby’s, Loeb became the target of Asset Value Investors, a London-based company that owns 10.1% of Third Point Investors Ltd.

TPIL is an investment trust managed by Loeb, listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2007 and traded at a 17.5% discount on the value of its holdings.

AVI released a letter on Wednesday complaining about TPIL’s performance and governance. He said a recent strategy review was “significantly lacking in the structural changes we think are necessary” to close the discount.

According to AVI, Loeb is having a tense webinar with investors in February. According to AVI, Loeb told shareholders “I’m not going to try to make quick money by being bullied, forced the board of directors, or forced me to do things that don’t.” For the long-term benefit of all investors”.

Activist investors like Loeb, who build corporate stakes and agitate for change, have often been criticized for short-termism.

Tom Treanor, managing director of AVI, said Loeb’s remarks were “noticeable because of their hypocrisy and lack of self-awareness.” Treanor claimed that the five-minute tape, including Loeb’s sharpest remarks, was cut off from a call recording that was later circulated to investors.

“Third Point’s removal of these comments from the official recording suggests that Loeb was ashamed of his unprofessionality and unintended frankness about his views on shareholder rights and corporate governance, or that his marketing team was ashamed of his boss. .

AVI, which operates the £1.2 billion AVI Global Trust, is well known among London Investment Trusts, where executives work to close the gap to increase the value of their AVI holdings by purchasing vehicles that trade at a discounted price.

“TPIL’s board of directors welcomes shareholder engagement and values ​​their feedback, as demonstrated in the recent strategic review,” the company said in a statement to the Financial Times.

With a total asset of around $900 million, TPIL gives investors access to Loeb’s Third Point Offshore hedge fund.

The UK investment trust structure was set up by Loeb in 2007 amidst fund managers rushing to attract more permanent capital, and investors have often agreed to lock their cash for years. Other hedge fund managers followed, including Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square and Brevan Howard.

AVI’s campaign focuses on continuing to discount TPIL’s stock price compared to its net worth over the years. According to Morning Star data, this gap averaged 16% last year.

TPIL’s Board of Directors completed a strategic review in April to address the discount issue. The board has proposed allowing investors to withdraw cash through a tender offer in 2024 if the trust is still trading at a fairly discounted price. They also plan to increase the fund’s private equity exposure from around 7% to up to 20% from its current level.

AVI argues that TPIL should change its structure to allow investors to redeem shares at a price close to their net worth every quarter, and is pushing to consider this move at the General Assembly.

The bullish market boosted TPIL’s share price with narrowing the discount at its widest point, close to 30% last year, and the share price hit an all-time high.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos