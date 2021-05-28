UK ships life-saving medical equipment to Nepal





The UK sent 260 ventilators and 2,000 personal protective equipment to Nepal along with medical experts to help Nepal fight COVID-19.

Today (Thursday, May 27) a plane was departed from the British Air Force Breeze Norton, carrying ventilators from British surplus stock to Kathmandu.

Two health experts also traveled to Nepal by plane. They will work with the British Embassy in Kathmandu to evaluate how the UK can assist the Nepali government in responding to the epidemic.

Nepal is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infection, and the country’s healthcare system is extremely short of essential supplies, including oxygen and medical equipment.

This support package was sent in response to a request for assistance from the Nepalese government and will help meet Nepal’s most pressing needs and save lives.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said:

We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Nepalese friends and this support package will help save lives and meet the country’s most pressing needs.

Health and Social Services Minister Matt Hancock said:

The deteriorating situation in Nepal is very challenging and we are sending protection and life-saving equipment to keep people safe and support health systems.

We will continue to work with the government of Nepal and do our best to provide additional assistance as needed.

Defense Minister Ben Wallace MP said:

We have an ongoing defense relationship with Nepal, and our troops are determined to do what we can to support them in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

The Armed Forces are helping to transport respirators and other medical supplies to Nepal to help Nepalese friends through this crisis.

The UK has worked closely with the government of Nepal in acute health emergencies over the past few weeks and has already provided a variety of assistance, including:

The Nepal Police Hospital has funded 180,000 oxygen production plants to address the oxygen shortage problem. The oxygen in this plant is saving 150 lives a day. Nepal’s Ministry of Health and Population dispatches experts to support epidemiological analysis and designs a vaccine storage warehouse to deliver medical equipment and PPE to a COVID-19 hotspot in Nepal Banke’s hospitals with special needs

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos