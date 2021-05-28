UK aid cuts directly hinder the fight against HIV and warn politicians and AIDS groups





Cuts in foreign aid will “directly hinder” global efforts to fight AIDS and will pose a danger to millions, warned in a joint letter from a coalition of celebrities, politicians and former heads of state to the British Prime Minister.

In a letter to musicians Annie Lennox and Elton John, actor Charlize Theron, and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a letter to Boris Johnson that they were “deeply anxious” due to the cutbacks on organizations providing critical HIV/AIDS services. Thursday evening.

The letter follows the government’s decision in November to reduce aid spending from 0.7% to 0.5% of gross domestic product.

Cuts have occurred on HIV/Aids organizations as the epidemic has put pressure on healthcare services, especially within developing countries. Signatories warned that “significant benefits” gained in recent years could be lost, and the number of new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths would increase without joint global action.

In June, Johnson will host the G7 summit in Cornwall, hoping the government will reaffirm itself on the international arena after Britain leaves the EU.

Signators warned that the cuts would “damage Britain’s reputation,” and urged Johnson to continue investing in the HIV/Aids project to ensure that the UN’s commitment to end AIDS globally by 2030 is met.

“It is highly recommended that you recover the impact of the cuts by making supplemental allocations. . . Especially as the UK and other G7 countries consider additional investments in pandemic preparedness and response,” he said.

“The AIDS emergency reviving with the Covid-19 crisis could be fatal.”

Coordinated by the Frontline Aids and the Elton John Aids Foundation, the letter was signed by more than 30 people, including former Presidents of Malawi and Botswana and former British Secretary-General for International Development Andrew Mitchell.

The backlash against the government is increasing after deciding to cut foreign aid by about a third, which will probably save the Treasury up to £4 billion.

In announcing the aid changes last year, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed that the epidemic has put a strain on the country’s finances and that aid targets will return to 0.7% if the “financial situation” permits.

Foreign Minister Dominic Rab said last month a new aid budget of just over £10 billion will provide value for taxpayers’ money while meeting key priorities such as dispute resolution and promoting trade relations.

However, many NGOs have expressed concern about the extent of the cuts.

The United Nations Program on HIV/Aids (UNAIDS) recently announced that it will receive 2.5 million pounds from the UK government in 2021.

Great progress has been made in addressing the HIV/AIDS problem in recent years. UNAIDS estimates that new HIV infections have decreased by 40% since 1998, while deaths related to Aids have decreased by 60% since 2004. In 2019, about 38 million people worldwide were infected with HIV.

The letter noted that while AIDS-related deaths declined, HIV testing fell 41% in parts of Africa and Asia during the pandemic.

Lord Fowler, former Senate speaker, said: “The HIV response is also an important support structure for the fight against Covid-19. . . Now is not the time to back off, but the time to go one step further.

The Office of Foreign Affairs, Federal and Development said, “The UK is a major investor in global healthcare institutions and supports a strong healthcare system worldwide.”

