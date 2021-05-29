Search for the next British cultural city release





The competition is currently ongoing and the application is promoted in cities and cities across the UK. The winner will receive a baton from the Coventry-UK City of Culture 2021.

British Minister of Culture Oliver Dawooden launched today a contest to find the next cultural city in the UK.

Delivered by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) in collaboration with the commissioned administration, the competition will use culture as a catalyst for leveling out of London’s suburbs and put culture at the heart of its plans to restore it in London. The impact of the pandemic.

The new winner will receive Coventry’s baton and will be at the center of the British cultural spotlight for a year.

For the first time, village groups will be able to join together and apply for titles awarded to that region, expanding the range of regions that can benefit from the country.

Towns and cities must express a strong and unique vision for future growth, celebrate local heritage, use culture to unite communities, build a sense of place, and inspire local pride. The bidders will also be asked to show how investments in culture and creativity will drive growth, open access to culture, develop partnerships and celebrate relationships across the UK.

British Minister of Culture Oliver Dowden said:

The City of British Culture is a fantastic showcase of the enormous influence of culture in cities and cities across the country. Previous winners, from Derry-Londonderry to Hull and Coventry, have shown how the competition can provide greater cultural engagement, promote economic renewal and increase local pride. I encourage cities and cities across the UK to bid in 2025 and advocate for local arts and culture scenes. Im also pleased to confirm that future competitions will take place as a token of our commitment to raising the level of culture across the UK.

Scotland Minister of Culture Jenny Gill Ruth said:

I encourage Scottish towns and cities to take this opportunity to celebrate the local culture and consider bidding as a British Cultural City in 2025.

This competition can make a difference in the host community and has the potential to bring great vitality to Scotland ahead of the recovery and renewal of the cultural sector.

British Government Secretary Iain Stewart said:

The UK City of Culture competition provides a wonderful opportunity for winning cities to mark the British cultural landscape.

Gaining this prestigious title by raising the city’s creative and cultural profile and attracting visitors will give you real social and economic vitality.

It would be great to bring the award to Scotland for the first time, and Eid strongly urges you to participate in Scottish towns and cities.

British Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said:

As Derry-Londonderry proved in 2013, the British Cultural City is a prestigious title that has contributed to transforming perceptions of the city, attracting investment, and creating local employment by leveraging its great heritage and culture.

I encourage cities in Northern Ireland to participate in the 2025 contest to showcase the best products Northern Ireland can offer to the UK as an integral part of the Union.

British Welsh Secretary of State Simon Hart said:

A thriving arts and culture scene has long been at the heart of successful Wales and will continue as we recover from the epidemic.

The UK City of Culture competition not only brings significant financial investment and regeneration benefits, but also represents an opportunity to increase Wales’ reputation as a world-recognized creative hub.

I encourage towns and cities across Wales to participate in the competition, advocate hidden talents, and promote local art scenes to continue to highlight Wales’ unique cultural and artistic talents.

The future of the competition was also confirmed. Oliver Dowden today announced that the British City of Culture will be a regular event on the National Cultural Calendar to be held after 2029.

The first city to occupy the mantle was Derry-Londonderry in 2013, followed by Hull in 2017. The City of Culture title has attracted millions of visitors and has attracted significant investments in both cities. Cultural programs have continued to have a positive impact on local residents, and surveys found that communities felt more proud and positive about the places they lived after the Year of the Cultural City.

The bidding for the title itself can have a very positive effect on the place. It helps bring partners and develops strategic and cultural leadership. To help you bid at as many locations across the UK and benefit from the UK City of Culture process, DCMS will provide funding from up to 40,000 to up to 6 long-term registration locations to assist in application development.

The Coventry City of Culture 2021 is already providing a blueprint for how culture can be at the center of social and economic recovery. Coventrys’ status as a British cultural city is expected to see a significant increase in visitor numbers and economic investments, securing more than 110 million additional investments during 2018-22. The program aims to attract about 5,000 volunteers and create more than 900 jobs.

Bids for the 2025 title will be evaluated by an independent panel chaired by Sir Phil Redmond. He joined Claire McColgan, Director of Culture Liverpool, as Vice Chair this year. The 11-member panel includes representatives from Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the United Kingdom. We will be visiting each of the candidate cities, which will be announced later this year, and each city or town will make a final announcement to become the next British cultural city.

The official application process for the 2025 competition is currently open. The winning city or town will be announced in the spring of 2022. Prospective bidders are invited to Coventry’s two-day workshop to provide detailed information and advice on the bidding process.

Sir Phil Redmond, Chairman of the British City of Culture, said:

I am very excited to announce the 2025 Contest, which is expected to continue as a regular feature of our cultural calendar. The British Cultural City Era gives the UK the opportunity to project its creativity to the world, while at the same time giving the city the opportunity to re-evaluate its position in the UK, get together, build stronger partnerships, inside and outside as Derry-Londonderry. It gives you the opportunity to reset your awareness. 2013, Hull 2017 and now Coventry 2021 are experiencing it. It is an excuse for people to talk to each other rather than to each other.

Martin Sutherland, Chief Executive Officer of the Coventry City of Culture Trust, said:

The impact of winning the British Culture City title on the city is enormous. At Coventry, over the past four years we have made significant investments in the city as a direct result of becoming a British Cultural City 2021, which has led to the support of outstanding artists as well as the ambitious re-imagining of the city’s public sphere and cultural infrastructure. Freelancers, cultural organizations and charities that make this young and diverse city very interesting. The year as a British cultural city has just begun, but we can already detect a long-lasting impact on cities, businesses and communities.

We wish you good luck with cities, towns and regions competing for the 2025 title.

End

Note to editors:

British Cultural City 2025 standards

Portal to submit expressions of interest

More information on how to apply for the British Cultural Cities Expert Advisory Panel

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos