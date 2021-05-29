Lawmakers urge action to save British music festivals from another lost summer | Music festival





An interparty committee of lawmakers said immediate action should be taken to save Britain’s music festival from another lost summer caused by Covid.

Ministers should create government-sponsored insurance schemes for the festival as soon as possible given the long lead times, a report from the Commons Digital, Cultural, Media and Sports Commission argues that it will still be too late for many events.

Not only does another summer without income lead to the end of many small festivals, but as companies in the supply chain also shut down, and as skilled professionals move to other professions, it could threaten the long-term future of the sector.

The problem was exacerbated by the lack of access to the government’s cultural rehabilitation fund and the lack of the festival included in a series of pilot plans designed to test the viability of large-scale events, the committee said.

Chairman of the Conservative House of Representative Julian Knight said poor relations by the government despite the fact that the music festival held nearly 1,000 events a year, despite providing 1.76 billion jobs to the UK economy and supporting 85,000 jobs. Said that it was treated as.

It has become very clear to us that the majority of music festivals do not have the financial resilience to cover the cost of another one year of late notice cancellation.

If the commercial insurance market does not intervene, ministers must urgently. You need to know now whether the government will support them or simply won’t open this year. You still have time to play the music, but there is no more excuse.

The commission report warns that the government plans to end its plans to shut down the government on June 21, which includes prospects for most street blocking measures to be demolished in the UK, but warns that this may not be known until a week before it is too late to plan the festival. . .

Of the events that take place in early July, they will pay 40% of the cost by June 14, and more than a quarter of the festivals with a scale of more than 5,000 people have already been canceled in 2021.

The industry has been asking for an insurance scheme similar to that offered to the film and TV industry for months, which allowed production to resume in the early days of the pandemic.

Nevertheless, the government has rejected multiple opportunities to address the market failure of insurance offerings for live events this summer and has set conditions to unlock the significant economic and cultural contributions the festival and supply chain provide, the report says.

One of the long-term implications could be further consolidation of the sector, the report said, which is a small, independent group of two big companies, Live Nation and AEG Presents, already operating nearly a third of more than 5,000 events. Said it would replace or take over the festival. attendance. This, in turn, could have an impact on price and variety, he added.

Another impact of most festivals being canceled again this year may be what many companies and employees or freelancers serving the festivals have called permanent skills gaps in their job-changing reports.

A government spokesman said, “We continue to work to support festivals and live events. Our event research program has explored how the festival can be safely backed up and run, and the festival organizers have received more than 34m from the unprecedented Cultural Restoration Fund and are receiving more support.

We will continue to look through the roadmap, including the issue of reimbursement, to see what kind of assistance you may need when going through the cautious but irreversible process.

