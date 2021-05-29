UK intelligence to help investigate leak theory at Wuhan Institute in the US





Despite finding no flaws in the analysis, Nature Medicine declined to publish the study, telling the authors that there were “many other urgent issues of public health and clinical interest that take priority”.

The Journal of Virology and BioRxiv, a biological dictionary print server, also turned down the job, but a prominent professor told The Telegraph confidently. “This paper seems good to me and the conclusions seem valid.”

Sir Richard, who consistently said the escape of the engineered virus’s lab is a possible scenario for the coronavirus outbreak, said it was “great” that the journal failed to publish reports of key scientists challenging the standard view.

“I don’t think there was any scientific debate at all,” he told The Telegraph. “China has made a claim without any explanation, and the vast majority of the scientific community seems to take it at face value. It is clear that it has engaged in intelligence operations to suppress other views.

“Some scientific journals absolutely refused to publish content that disagrees with China’s views. I put Nature at the forefront of the queue. Nature was absolutely absurd in the way it works with Chinese narratives.

“This is the most devastating event in the world since World War II. It’s huge. We sit there and take the Chinese language at face value. What I’m advocating is not total oppression, but absolutely clear debate and adequate debate. is. .

“If it came out of the lab, it raises all sorts of questions about virus research, and the fact that this happened and disrupted the global economy is a virus?”

Scientists call for independent investigation

Earlier this month, 18 of the world’s best epidemiologists and geneticists wrote a letter to the Journal of Science calling for an independent investigation into the theory of laboratory leaks.

Sir Richard said scientists who do not want to cooperate with the Donald Trump administration will now come after Biden asked for an investigation.

“No one wanted to associate himself with Trump, and now you’ve got Biden. They all literally switched sides,” he added. “Now the dam has suddenly collapsed.

“I sent this material to Porton Down a year ago, and what pissed me off is that people didn’t listen to us a year ago. Anyone who thinks they’ve been accused of being conspiracy theorists over the past year knows what they’re talking about. “

The paper, rejected by Nature Medicine, was published in St. It was written by Georges, Professor Angus Dalgleish, Professor of Oncology Foundation at the Institute of Infection and Immunity at the University of London, and Birger Sorensen, one of the world’s leading vaccine designers.

This included research reviews showing Chinese scientists spending more than 10 years conducting “enhancement” experiments to make the bat virus more lethal to humans, allowing them to set off ahead of new diseases.

They pointed to an insert in the coronavirus genome that appears to be evidence of this activity.

Evidence still points to natural origin

On Friday night, Nature said the publication was based on the weight of evidence pointing to the virus’s natural origin.

“We make decisions based on the strength of our conclusions,” said editor-in-chief Dr Madelena Skipper, “I want to understand how the virus evolved and where it came from.

“But we’re in the middle of a pandemic. The real problem right now is dealing with the pandemic, infection, death, and getting vaccinated.

“As far as I know, the theory of a human-made virus is not being discussed. We do not ask to stop the discussion. No one claims that this is the case when it is ended. So we wrote on the page. We go on and on of the virus. You need to investigate the origin.

“The breakthrough that can reliably prove the origin of the virus is what every journal wants to publish.”

Lawrence Young, professor of molecular oncology at Warwick University on Friday, said there were still unanswered questions and “many concerns” about laboratory leaks among scientists that the WHO’s investigation was not detailed enough.

Professor Young told BBC Radio 4’s Today Program: “They haven’t been given access to the underlying data within that lab. The original cases were found in Wuhan and I don’t feel like what they have is a coincidence. There is a large center to study the coronavirus.”

