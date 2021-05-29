Tell Congress to End US Complicity | Letter to the editor





As I watch the horrific scenes of chaos and violence emerging from Gaza, I am outraged that my taxes continue to flow into the Israeli government army.

Each year $ 3.8 billion of our taxpayer money is sent to the Israeli government, supporting their continued violence against the Palestinians. In fact, the Israeli government is the largest cumulative recipient of US foreign aid since World War II. We need this money to be invested here at home.

A federal bill, HR 2590, was recently introduced to ensure that US funds are no longer used to support the military detention or mistreatment of Palestinian children; the seizure, appropriation or destruction of Palestinian property and the forcible transfer of civilians to the occupied West Bank; or to facilitate a further unilateral annexation of Palestinian land by the Israeli government in violation of international humanitarian law.

I urge all of us to ask Senator Patty Murray, Senator Maria Cantwell and Representative Derek Kilmer to become the HR 2590 Champion.

Recently, Human Rights Watch released a report that the Israeli government was committing the crime of apartheid. This was found on the basis of “the intention of the Israeli government to maintain the domination of the Jewish Israelis over the Palestinians throughout Israel and in the occupied Palestinian territories”, and because “this intention has been associated with systematic oppression Palestinians and the inhumane acts committed against them. . “

Now is the time to stand up for Palestinian humanity. May 15 was the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the state of Israel, a day Palestinians call the Nakba – the catastrophe – because it was the beginning of their forced displacement and loss of self-determination.

For 73 years, the US government has supported Israeli violence against Palestinians. Let us tell our representatives that enough is enough.

Justine Gonzalez-BergIRONDALE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos