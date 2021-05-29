Brussels warns Northern Ireland of worsening relations with Britain





Relations between the UK and the EU are at risk of becoming increasingly unstable as frustrations increase as the UK refuses to fully fulfill its post-Brexit obligations in Northern Ireland, a Brussels chief official warned.

Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s key official on relations with the UK, said he wants both sides to agree on a joint “roadmap” that provides a clear timeline for addressing issues related to the implementation of the new trade agreement in early June. part.

The EU is showing “creativity and pragmatism” in the debate, but it can’t be said about the UK, Britain’s Brexit Commissioner warned British counterpart David Frost in an interview with the Financial Times that EU member states are increasing in patience. Revealed.

“To be honest, all these solutions come from our side,” Sefcovic said. “If we don’t see positive development, the mood gets sour and [making it] It’s harder to find a political compromise. The political environment will be much more difficult.”

Crisis meeting

Sefcovic pointed out the June 7th EU-UK Joint Commission meeting on Brexit as the moment of agreeing on a “joint approach” to addressing gaps in Northern Ireland trade border operations. EU-UK officials have been working on these plans since April.

Both sides are concerned about rising tensions in Northern Ireland ahead of the so-called marching season, when the region’s Protestant Orange Order hosts a traditional parade.

The Northern Ireland Protocol of the UK’s 2019 EU Withdrawal Treaty created a British-managed trade and veterinary border in the Irish Sea to avoid the need for inter-Korean inspections on the island of Ireland. However, this has proven to be very controversial in the local coalitionist community, which caused a wave of riots in April.

recommendation

Sefcovic said the EU is working hard to address the protocol-related stimulus that has emerged since the new EU-UK trade agreement went into effect on January 1. It ranges from barriers to guide dog movements between Northern Ireland and the UK to customs issues. A more common problem related to VAT and food safety inspections on steel, on used cars.

But “there’s still no basic answer on the British side,” Sefcovic said, pointing out the need for a clear UK plan for rollouts and staffing, as well as EU requests for real-time access to IT systems for trade monitoring. Border checkpoint for goods.

‘Increased impatience’ with the UK

He told Frost on a phone call last week, “There was soaring impatience in the EU. [to see] The UK now offers a solution to bring to fulfill its obligations under the protocol”.

In contrast, the UK believes the EU is inflexible about the need for checks for goods traveling from UK to Northern Ireland.

A spokesman for the UK government said, “The EU continues to treat the regulatory boundaries of the Irish Sea just like any other external EU border, despite the very limited risk to a single market.

“This reduces the availability and choice of supermarket shelves, cancels shipments, prevents retailers from picking up products and preventing pets and parcels from moving. This continued disruption is undermining the protocol as a whole,” added the spokesperson.

Sefcovic said the EU should ensure the “integrity” of a single market by making sure its products go through proper research. However, he repeated the proposal to enter into a Swiss-style veterinary contract in the UK that would eliminate the need for food safety management. The UK rejects it because it means it consistently matches EU rules. Brussels added that it is working hard to find a practical solution to the trade stimulus. “Honestly, I don’t know what else we can do.”

An important meeting of the Joint Committee next month is expected to take place in succession with another EU-UK meeting focused on trade, which will take place shortly before Joe Biden contacts the UK for the G7 summit. In the EU capital, there has been speculation that the US President’s visit to Europe will give him the opportunity to advance the Northern Ireland trade agreement.

Legal threat

Sefcovic said the UK needs to realize that Brussels is a “political space” and that it cannot be put in a situation where the EU government says “Here are 10 things I have solved for the UK”. , Nothing”, when the capital asked what he received in return.

Brussels is also taking ongoing legal action against the UK after unilaterally extending some grace periods from its normal requirements for businesses moving goods between the UK and Northern Ireland. Sefcovic said the UK’s written response to Brussels’ complaints was “disappointing” and that if the EU “will not hear more constructive content from a joint committee” in June, it will have no choice but to widen the dispute.

It is clear that the mood will be sour if we don’t see a positive development.

This means moving to the final stage of proceedings before the European Court of Justice overpowers the UK.

European Commission Chairman Ursula von der Leyen has chosen Sefcovic, who has been a member of the Slovak EU since 2009, to lead Brussels’ work on the implementation of the agreement with the UK after the departure of Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier this year.

It’s a job under pressure as EU capital becomes increasingly annoyed that some of the new relations don’t stagnate. This includes fishing rights and work permits not only for Northern Ireland, but also for Central and Eastern Europeans.

Sefcovic said there was anger in the EU after it was revealed that some EU citizens were being detained in immigration detention centers after arriving in the UK without a visa. “I can imagine how my phone rings and how many letters I am getting,” he added, adding that he had productive contacts with the British Home Office.

Sefcovic said he expected Northern Ireland to work with London on a positive agenda so that it could take advantage of the EU single market for commodities and its unique position to be part of the UK market.

The protocol should be “transformed into a great opportunity for Northern Ireland,” he said.

