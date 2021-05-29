Oil Heads For Best Week Since April As US Summer Travel Begins | Business and economic news





The summer outlook for oil demand looks positive, analysts say, with some even predicting the COVID-19 crisis could be happening in the rearview mirror.

ByAndres Guerra LuzBloomberg

Oil headed for its biggest weekly gain since mid-April, ahead of U.S. Memorial Day weekend that kicks off the nation’s summer driving season.

West Texas Intermediate is expected to see a weekly increase of more than 5%, although prices were little changed on Friday. A wave of positive US economic data this week continued to highlight the recovery in demand emerging in the world’s largest oil-consuming country.

With more Americans hitting the road and some of the lowest gasoline inventories in nearly 30 years, some see the country facing a supply squeeze comparable to that seen when a hurricane knocks out oil refineries in Texas and Louisiana.

The demand outlook looks very strong, especially in the United States, and it’s really improving in Europe as well, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. He is optimistic that advanced economies will have Covid in the rearview mirror by the end of it. of summer.

Still, prices have remained in a $ 10 range since March and volatility on the global benchmark Brent has fallen to its lowest level since last August. Supply concerns remain over international negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal, which could pave the way for an increase in the country’s oil supplies. At the same time, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are meeting next week, with delegates saying the alliance appears poised to curb increases in oil production.

The general mood in the market is moderately optimistic, said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. People envision a stabilized market in the short term, with a pick-up in demand continuing to form, but with the return of Iranian supply, that caps things.

Prices:

WTI for July delivery advanced 14 cents to $ 66.99 per barrel at 12:17 p.m. in New York. Brent for July settlement, which expires Friday, rose 31 cents to $ 69.77 per barrel The contract more active August rose 22 cents to $ 69.42 a barrel

The ministers of the OPEC + alliance are due to meet on June 1 to assess the world market and their production policy. All but four analysts and traders surveyed by Bloomberg predict they will ratify an 840,000 barrels-per-day hike scheduled for July, completing a three-step process to boost just over 2 million barrels this summer.

The positive outlook for the markets is reflected in the long-term spreads of WTIs. The US benchmark price for December 2021 was up to $ 5 a barrel higher than that of futures contracts for the same month in 2022. The spread widened by nearly $ 1 this week to reach its highest level since mid-March.

Related coverage:

Saudi Aramco could raise the official selling price of its flagship Arab Light by 10 cents a barrel for July sales in Asia, according to a Bloomberg survey of traders and refiners. Combined exports of North Sea leading grades Brent, Forties, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll or BFOET will increase to 755,000 barrels per day in July, according to Bloomberg calculations from loading schedules. The Dutch government sees a court order that obliges Royal Dutch Shell Plc to limit its CO2 production to 45% by 2030, which is also important. A series of beatings this week at some of the world’s largest oil companies by shareholders and a Dutch court shows the industry faces higher credit risk, Moodys Investors Service said. China’s efforts to curb the surge in commodity prices will likely be in vain as it has lost the ability to lead the market, according to two of Wall Streets’ biggest companies.

