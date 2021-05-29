The UK and Vietnam strengthen cooperation on climate change on the road to a successful COP26.





COP26 Chairman-nominee meets with the Prime Minister of Vietnam to discuss Vietnam’s Action on Climate Change Vietnam’s upcoming climate action plan and its potential as a global leader in renewable energy, especially in the field of wind and solar energy, a key topic during his visit. High-ranking ministers, business, youth and civil society also met on the first leg of Sharma’s visit to Southeast Asia.

COP26’s Chairman Alok Sharma congratulated Vietnam’s actions on climate change, but urged the country to phase out coal and accelerate the move to clean energy during his visit to Hanoi on May 28-29.

Sharma met with Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Min Chin, government ministers, business, youth and civil society groups to welcome the country’s progress in climate action so far and discuss what support it needs to go further.

COP26 President-Appointment Alok Sharma said:

It was a privilege to talk with ministers, business and youth groups about Vietnam’s progress in fighting the impacts of climate change.

Vietnam is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to climate change, but it could also be a global leader in the transition to clean energy by phasing out coal and increasing renewable energy, especially wind and solar power.

In order to maintain the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C, it is recommended that Vietnam (actually all countries) submit a more ambitious emission reduction target than COP26.

The talks emphasized the importance of all countries making ambitious climate commitments ahead of COP26. They also highlighted the potential for Vietnam to increase renewable energy as an example of what has enabled Britain’s success in the field of wind power.

Having met virtually with Vietnamese companies, Sharma emphasized the need for business community leadership on the climate change agenda and urged her to participate in the Race to Zero campaign ahead of November.

Giving a keynote address to young Vietnamese climate activists, COP26 Chairman-Jeong spoke about the impact of the decisions we make today on future generations and emphasized the importance of being able to contribute and have a say in youth ahead of COP26.

Mr. Sharmas’ visit to Vietnam is his first visit to the region, including Indonesia and Bangladesh. The appointment of COP26 chairman hopes to gather more support and ambitious commitments ahead of this November Glasgow event.

Note to editors This is the first segment Mr. Sharmas travels to Southeast Asia. He now moves to Indonesia and then to Bangladesh. Sharma also met Tran Hong Ha, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, and Nguyen Hong Dien, Minister of Industry and Trade. In November 2021, the UK, together with its partner Italy, will host the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. This will provide an opportunity for the world to come together and promise more global action to reduce emissions to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos