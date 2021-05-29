State Department calls for release of US journalist detained in Myanmar





“We are deeply concerned about the detention of US citizen Daniel Fenster, who worked as a journalist in Burma,” a State Department spokesman said Friday. “We urged the military regime to release him immediately and will continue to do so until he is allowed to return home safely to his family.”

Fenster, 37, from Detroit, works for the Frontier Myanmar news site in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon.

State Department spokesman said consular officials from the US embassy “sought to visit Daniel, but have so far not been granted access to him by regime officials “.

“We urge the Burmese regime to grant consular access without delay, as required by the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, and to ensure proper treatment of Daniel while in detention,” the spokesperson said.

“Free and independent media are essential for building prosperous, resilient and free societies,” the spokesperson said. “The detention of Daniel Fenster, as well as the arrest and use of violence by the Burmese military against other journalists, constitutes an unacceptable attack on freedom of expression in Burma.”

Representative Andy Levin, a Democrat from Michigan, tweeted Friday: “Yesterday I spoke with @StateDept, the Burmese Ambassador to the United States and our Ambassador to Burma. The immediate and unconditional release of Danny Fenster is a top priority. Thanks for your calls. and emails. Please know that I won’t stop fighting until Danny is home. “

Frontier Myanmar said in a statement earlier this week that the outlet was unsure why Fenster was detained, adding: “We are concerned for his well-being and call for his immediate release. Our priorities right now are to make sure he’s safe. and get him the help he needs. “

Frontier Myanmar also said it understood Fenster had been transferred to Insein prison near Yangon. Insein is one of the most notorious prisons in the country, known for its deplorable conditions.

Fenster’s brother Bryan Fenster said earlier this week the family didn’t have much information about his brother’s situation.

“I can only assume being a journalist in a country run by the military who wants to control the narrative, he was reported as a journalist when he was at the airport. I can’t begin to imagine why this happened.” , did he declare. “He had valid working papers, valid visas, passports, everything. He was voluntarily leaving the country to come visit his family, so we can’t see what the problem is.”

He said his brother was flying to the United States to surprise his parents, whom he had not seen for more than two years. The family were concerned for the safety of being a journalist in Myanmar after the February military coup, and felt shocked and worried at the news of his detention, Bryan said, calling it a “nightmare”.

The detention comes nearly four months after the Myanmar military seized power in a February 1 coup, toppling the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and detaining government officials. Junta security forces brutally suppressed almost daily protests across the country, killing more than 820 people and arresting more than 5,400, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group.

The junta tried to silence the country’s media by revoking independent publishing and broadcasting licenses, attacking newspaper offices and targeting journalists to arrest them. Among the thousands of people detained since the coup, there are 85 journalists, 48 ​​of whom are still detained, according to Reporting Asean.

Fenster is one of many foreign journalists detained since the coup.

CNN’s Jonny Hallam and Sharif Paget contributed to this report.

