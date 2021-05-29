Fund to recover UK dividends





The recovery of dividends on the card is showing a lot of promising UK equity income funds. There is no certainty that the cycle will continue, so exposure to different investment styles and market caps is reasonable.

Be quiet, British dividend hunters may finally be optimistic. After the brutal 2020, it seems that some kind of recovery is on the card, according to the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index report for Q1 2021, the UK dividend market is less effective over the past few years, and the permanence of some declines will affect the amount of available production.

Link Group, conducting its own dividend research, is expected to increase its headline dividend by 17.2% to 74.9 billion in 2021 in the best scenario, thanks to dividends from Tesco (TSCO) and dividends from mining stocks BHP (BHP), Rio Tinto (). Do it. RIO and Ferrexpo (FXPO) If this scenario comes true, Link expects UK stocks to return a base 3.1% for a year and drop to 3% in the worst case scenario.

This is far from the epidemic world, where the FTSE 100 index is expected to provide returns of 4.5 to 5% from time to time, but it should still provide a good source of income. In addition, some parts of the market can provide greater returns than others. For example, Link expects the FTSE 100 to yield 3.4% (twice the 1.6% expected for the FTSE 250) in the best-case scenario, while some sectors have a greater recovery rate than others.

This is important for funding. Dividend cuts in 2020 have hit some portfolios more than others, and some funds will benefit more from the dividend recovery. It’s worth noting which funds can capture more of these rises, and how useful exposures can be balanced.

Green shoots

Some have already had better months, according to an analysis by data provider FE on dividends paid by open and closed UK equity income funds. The data is not complete. Funds are paid at different frequencies, for example funds paid every 6 months are not captured.

However, certain names have already started paying higher payouts in 2021 than a year ago. This includes the Downing Monthly Income (GB00B625QM82) with higher payments in March and April, and the Man GLG Income (GB00B0117D35) with higher payments in January, February and April.

This partially reflects the fierce circular rally of the past six months, supporting funds invested in the market capitalization spectrum or value stock. Downing Monthly Income focuses on small to mid-sized names, and the recently listed energy company Diversified Gas and Oil (DGOC) is the main holding that raised dividends earlier this year. Meanwhile, Henry Dixon, who runs Man GLG Income, is known for taking a value gradient.

It is easier to find early improvement in payouts in funds that distribute monthly income, but the whole picture will become clearer later. If you are not sure that the strong execution of the periodic name will continue, investors may instead want to spread exposure, ranging from different investment styles to market capitalization preferences.

Periodic vs defensive

It is important to note that periodically placed funds may continue to enjoy a larger rebound than their defensive portfolios.

“As commodity prices rebound, some of the biggest dividend rebounds will come from the mining and oil majors,” said Charles Stanley’s pension and investment analyst Rob Morgan. “Banks are also recovering, while small domestic companies have time to filter out. You are benefiting from a reopening that could take longer. The payoff is that quality-oriented and defensively positioned equity income funds such as TB Evenlode Income (GB00BD0B7D55) are relatively resilient in terms of income and capital. They are experiencing a lower rebound compared to their exposure to small and medium-sized capital and funds that hold economically sensitive companies such as commodities and finance. “

Similar concerns may apply to funds with an environmental, social and governance (ESG) gradient. Investors can support miners to generate profits without being exposed, but their income and total returns may lag behind more periodic portfolios for the time being.

Another circulating fund selected by Morgan is JOHCM UK Equity Income (GB00B95FCK64). He argues that it provides exposure to areas that benefit from the rebound and provides good diversification from more defensive equity income funds “full of consumer necessities and other sectors that are more consistent dividend payers.”

He adds that holding both types of funds can provide a decent balance.

Extensive exposure to the UK market and its circulating sector is generally well achieved through passives. The iShares Core FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (ISF) offers affordable access to the market and an improved dividend profile, while names like SPDR FTSE UK All Share UCITS ETF (FTAD) offer broad market exposure. However, investors should remember that the passive approach tends to not work particularly well in the UK. Even if the UK rally continues, in the long run, the selective nature of active funds may be a better market.

The iShares UK Dividend UCITS ETF (IUKD) now belongs to the UK Investment Association UK Equity Income Division and paid more dividends in March 2021 than a year ago. We were removed from the IC Top 50 ETF last year due to concerns that if we focus this fund on returns, it could maintain its potential value trap. We’ve replaced it with a slightly more defensive SPDR S&P UK Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF (UKDV) tracking a company with a long record of dividend growth.

However, more aggressive approaches tend to perform far better in circular rally. The iShares UK Dividend UCITS ETF had a total return of 21.4% through May 27 for six months, well ahead of the FTSE All Share index’s 13.5% and the FTSE 100’s 12.2% total return. The SPDR S&P UK Dividend Aristocrats UCITS ETF has a 9.5% return and has followed all this up.

Beyond the big payers

2020 was a painful reminder of how dependent UK equity income funds are on the same few large dividend payers. Diversifying through small and medium exposures can be useful.

Some names, such as Man GLG Income, have a mix of market exposures, while others create the virtue of focusing more on market cap size in general. These include FP Octopus UK Multi Cap Income (GB00BG47Q440), Premier Miton UK Multi Cap Income (GB00B4M24M14), ES River and Mercantile UK Equity Income (GB00B3KQG447), LF Gresham House UK Multi Cap Income (GB00BYXVGT82), Montanaro UK Income (IE00BYS31). This includes. And Unicorn UK Income (GB00B00Z1R87).

