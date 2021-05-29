UK Aid Watcher ICAI Cuts 15% Funds





British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has signed a letter to Parliamentarians. Photo: Pippa Fowles / No 10 Downing Street / CC BY-NC-ND

According to lawmakers, the UK’s Development Spending Watch cut its budget by 15%, weakening independence and hindering its work.

News of the Independent Commission’s budget cuts for aid impacts reached lawmakers just four days after the government released a very critical report on how it handled aid cuts in 2020.

According to Sarah Champion, chairman of the International Development Commission, the group requested a budget of 3.23 million between 2021 and 22, but only 2.8 million, despite receiving 15 million between 2019 and 23. IDC also runs a subcommittee chaired by MP Theo Clarke that reviews ICAI’s work.

The champion said in a statement that the ICAI’s budget cuts, an agency that helps UK taxpayers get value for their money from aid budgets, is a worrisome new development that deserves a strong challenge.

ICAI is widely regarded as a key pillar of the UK’s investigation into aid policy and spending. The organization has access to private government documents and participates in field surveys and interviews to confirm the effectiveness of UK development. The full report also includes recommendations to be implemented by government departments. Last year, Devex reached a unanimous agreement among experts that ICAI played an important role in improving government performance.

British aid cuts more sharply than necessary in 2020, according to Watchdog

The UK’s development surveillance team found that the aid program cuts in 2020 were “more drastic than necessary.”

News of the cut was made public in a letter between Foreign Minister Dominic Raab and members of the International Development Commission. Clarke wrote to Raab on April 30th: I have heard that ICAI will not receive the full program budget for 2021/22. This could mean that ICAI may have a hard time providing a full 2021/22 working program of assessment reviews. And information notes.

She asked Raab to check the outcome of the budget setting process. Clarke added that ICAI also did not receive the administrative budget for that year, despite entering a new fiscal year.

Rab responded on Monday that ICAI has allocated a budget of 2.8 million programs. We have tried to protect the ICAI budget as much as possible despite the difficult financial environment. Compared to the previous four-year settlement 11.1 m, this amount constitutes a fixed settlement and allows ICAI to continue most of the 21/22 work plan. He added that the commission’s operating budget for that year would be just over 1 million.

This issue was clearly communicated to Champion who wrote to Raab that he was very disappointed to learn that the program elements of the ICAI 2021/22 budget had been drastically cut.

Champion added: ICAI’s operational independence is supported decisively by the fact that at the beginning of each phase, the current phase, which runs from 2019 to 2023, a four-year spending limit has been agreed with the government. According to Champion, the settlement at the current stage is 15 million. . She added that the Raabs wording for the current funding phase is not clear and has not specified the current amount.

I did not provide a change in consensus, especially the program budget bid by ICAI, so FCDO [Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office] The champion wrote that there is a risk of undermining ICAI’s independence.

According to Champion, IDC did not consult with FCDO on ICAI budget changes.

Champion also stated that the decision and its communication is one of the growing list of cases where FCDO is not transparent and somewhat unhelpful to the Commission and Congress, and presents an image of a broken department struggling to adapt to evil thoughts through decisions Said. The merger refers to the merger of the Department for International Development and the Foreign & Commonwealth Office held in 2020.

The committee was founded by Andrew Mitchell, a former international development secretary at Devexvia WhatsApp. ICAI is a taxpayer’s friend. Civil servants and governments are responsible for all of us and we need adequate funding to do so. When I set it up, there was institutional resistance, emphasizing the importance of maintaining independence and efficiency.

This move was described as an attack on ODA. [official development assistance] Director of Abigael Baldoumas, Policy and Advocacy Manager for Bond, a British NGO network. Baldoumas said in an email that the move was disappointing, but not surprising. [aid budget] The cuts we’ve seen so far are due to these shortsighted decisions [spending] 0.7% [of gross national income on aid] All will weaken the impact of British aid.

Printing articles for sharing with others is a violation of our Terms of Use and Copyright Policy.

