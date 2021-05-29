US agency relaxes mask guidelines for summer campers





NEW YORK Children at summer camps can avoid wearing masks outdoors, with a few exceptions, federal health officials said on Friday.

Children who are not fully immunized should always wear masks outside when they are in crowds or in close contact with other people and when they are indoors, the Centers for Disease Control said. Prevention. Fully immunized children do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, the agency said.

The guidelines open the door to a more conventional camp experience and came out on time, just before camps opened in parts of the country, said Tom Rosenberg, president of the American Camp Association.

The guide is the first in a wave of updates that will incorporate recent CDC decisions on masks and social distancing. Earlier this month, the agency said Americans shouldn’t be so careful about masks and distance outdoors, and that fully vaccinated people don’t need masks in most situations.

A d

Previously, the CDC had advised almost everyone in the camps to wear masks with a few exceptions, such as when eating, drinking or swimming.

But that was before adults started getting vaccinated in December, and before the U.S. government cleared the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 year olds earlier this month.

About 2.5 million of the approximately 17 million American children in this age group have received at least one injection. A second dose is also needed, three weeks after the first, and then it takes another two weeks before the vaccine takes full effect.

This means that it will be in the middle of summer before children in this age group are fully immunized. When that happens, it will be a camp experience that looks a lot more like (before the pandemic), said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC task force that is preparing recommendations designed to protect Americans from COVID-19. .

A d

The new guidelines also state that social distancing remaining 3 to 6 feet from others is recommended for the unvaccinated, but not for the vaccinated.

The camps are likely to have mixed groups of vaccinated and unvaccinated children and should be prepared to set up mask and distance guidelines, CDC officials said.

Camp guidelines were updated in response to the CDC’s May 13 decision to allow fully vaccinated Americans to stop wearing masks outdoors and in most indoor environments.

Some public health officials and others criticized the announcement, in part because it appeared to conflict with other CDC guidelines.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, wrote this week to CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky that parents, caregivers and immunocompromised patients across the country may now have to navigate a confusing patchwork of recommendations and requirements in order to protect themselves and their families. .

A d

Not helping matters: Agency officials said their decision was based on growing medical evidence, but CDC officials provided few details. The agency did not release a scientific brief detailing the supporting evidence until Thursday.

The U.S. vaccination campaign has been an apparent success, with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths declining. But some public health experts saw in hindsight a premature removal of a measure that had contributed to this success. Some also criticized the agency for improperly communicating the decision.

There is no evidence that states, businesses, event planners, etc. have been informed that this announcement is pending. said Dr Irwin Redlener, pandemic researcher at Columbia University’s Earth Institute.

A major concern is that it can be difficult to know who is vaccinated, so unvaccinated people could quietly dispense with a mask, leading to an increase in cases.

A d

This concern was raised Thursday during a virtual American Chamber of Commerce event with Walensky.

Suzanne Clark, the organization’s president, said many people were relieved that those vaccinated could go to many places without a mask. But I think employers are still trying to figure out what that means, she added, noting questions like whether business owners can ask employees and customers if they’ve been vaccinated.

At the same forum, Polly Hanson of the American Public Transportation Association noted the apparent contradiction between CDC guidelines that fully vaccinated people should not wear masks and a federal guideline that says people using public transportation common must wear them. She asked when that might change.

Redlener said in an email that the public was confused, in part because the rules vary from state to state and city to city.

“The lack of consistency from place to place creates even more confusion,” she said.

A d

Asked how the camps will determine who is vaccinated and who is not, Sauber-Schatz of the CDC said those decisions will have to be made at the local level.

Rosenberg, whose organization represents thousands of summer and year-round camps in the United States, noted that medical forms are a common requirement and said many camps will likely require some sort of vaccination check. .

More than 80% of overnight camps didn’t open last year, some because states didn’t allow them to do so, Rosenberg said. This year, all states allow day and night camps, although many expect to operate at a lower capacity, he added.

Demand for the camp is skyrocketing this summer, as families seek to give children a chance at normalcy, Rosenberg said.

It will be a summer of joy, ”said Rosenberg. It will be a summer where children can reconnect, emotionally and socially, with each other.

___

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Institutes of Medicine. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos