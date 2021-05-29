The Telegraph’s main headline of the day





Here are some of the main articles covered on Saturday. 1. Boris Johnson must decide on child Covid vaccination.

Medical advisors will make a political decision next month as to whether or not Boris Johnson will immunize children, The Telegraph understands, and will not provide a firm recommendation.

Departing from previous practice, the Joint Vaccinations and Vaccinations Committee (JCVI) is expected to present “options and consequences” rather than taking a position on the controversial issue. Read the full story.

2. Schools should take action now to tackle the surge in’hateful’ anti-Semitist events, says Gavin Williamson.

The education minister warned that schools should take action now to respond to the surge in “hateful” anti-Semitic events amid the burning of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a letter to the principals and school leaders, Gavin Williamson warned that some schools are at risk of developing an “atmosphere of intimidation or fear.” Read the full story.

3. The PM does not know that the Tori donor has paid part of the flat maintenance fee.

In an official question, Boris Johnson said he did not know who paid for the downing street apartment repair.

His ethics advisor’s report showed that he acted “unwisely” by pursuing an upgrade without knowing how to finance it, but it became clear that he was violating ministerial regulations. Read the full story.

4. Exclusive: British X-Files Government UFO hunters can resume their search for extraterrestrial life.

The U.S. government could re-launch a team of UFO hunters following U.S. reports of extraterrestrial visitors, a high-ranking defense source said.

Since the Department of Defense’s dedicated UFO desk was dismantled in 2009, there has been no agency monitoring the UK airspace for unidentified flying objects.

5. Prince Harry learned of Prince Philip’s death when the police were sent to his California home.

The Duke of Sussex said his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, died in the middle of the night when police were called to a California home.

Prince Philip, 99, died on the morning of April 9 in Windsor Castle and made a series of emergency calls across the Atlantic Ocean just before 3 a.m. local time (11 a.m. in the UK). Read the full story.



