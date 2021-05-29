Blinken says US and India stand united to fight COVID-19





Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States and India were united in an attempt to fight the COVID-19 pandemic together and that Washington was determined to help India with its coronavirus crisis.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who spent the last week in the United States seeking help amid a devastating second wave of infections at his home, told reporters as he stood alongside Blinken at a State Department meeting that India was grateful to Washington for its strong support and solidarity.

“In the early days of COVID, India was there for the United States – something we will never forget,” Blinken said. “And now we want to make sure that we are there for India too.”

Blinken said the partnership between the two countries is “vital”, “strong” and “increasingly productive”.

“We are united to face COVID-19 together,” said Blinken.

He said the two countries were also united in tackling climate change and were in partnership directly through the Quad Country Group of Four – a group of four countries that also includes Japan and Australia – and through the through United Nations agencies “to address many of the challenges we face in the region and around the world.”

India, the second most populous country in the world, this month recorded its highest number of COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began last year. Only about 3% of the 1.3 billion Indians have been fully vaccinated, the lowest rate among the 10 countries with the most cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has come under increasing criticism for its inability to secure COVID-19 vaccines for its people, even though India is one of the world’s largest vaccine producers. Indian officials said Jaishankar was looking for supplies while in the United States.

Jaishankar said India appreciates Washington for its “strong support and solidarity at a time of great difficulty for us.”

Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary for South Asia Dean Thompson later told a briefing by the State Department’s Foreign Press Center that the manufacture, purchase and delivery vaccines had been discussed with Jaishankar, but declined to give details.

He said final decisions were still pending on the destination of the 80 million doses of vaccine President Joe Biden has pledged to send overseas.

Thomson said the US government, state governments, US businesses and private citizens have provided more than $ 500 million in COVID-19 relief supplies to India.

He said the aid included redirecting a US order for critical vaccine manufacturing supplies that would allow India to manufacture more than 20 million additional doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

India pledged last month to speed up vaccine imports. His insistence on local lawsuits and a dispute over compensation stalled talks with US company Pfizer (PFE.N). India on Thursday abandoned local trials of well-established foreign vaccines and a government official said Pfizer’s injections could arrive by July.

Jaishankar met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Guterres said they had had a “very good discussion” on “COVID19, the issue of vaccines and also a number of other peace and security issues in general.”

US-India relations have tightened in recent years amid shared concerns over China’s rise to power and have strengthened cooperation across the Quad.

U.S. President Joe Bidens, Indo-Pacific Policy Coordinator Kurt Campbell, said Wednesday that the United States plans to convene an in-person Quad leaders summit in the fall, with a focus on infrastructure.

The Quad organized a first virtual summit in March and pledged to work closely on COVID-19 vaccines, climate and security.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

