NBRA: Small and Medium Business Administration meets UK stores under’gradual pressure’ for insurance companies





The National Body Repair Association, a British crash repair trade group, announced on Tuesday that it would meet with the Office of Small Business on store insurance contracts.

A fair UK institution is an interesting resource. In large corporations, defined as 50 or more employees, the Small Business Commissioner is responsible for filing complaints of companies with fewer than 50 employees “on the payment issues they are facing directly”.

The Commissioner may make non-binding recommendations on how to solve the problem. We can also provide advice on dispute resolution, contract language and invoices.

Earlier this year, the British government appointed a business advocate and former Commissioner Liz Barclay. Sooner or later, her office (acquired on June 23) emphasized arrears as a’key priority’.

The agency said more than $33.2 billion has not yet been paid to US companies. Barclay’s office wrote in a press release: “Some companies wait months before paying their suppliers, which has a serious impact on the bottom line of many small businesses.”

The Director’s Office said the UK is considering giving the Director a “power to pay orders, fines and public investigations based on third party information”.

This can help repairmen across the Atlantic. The NBRA mentioned that it met the agency in 2018 in an attempt to “correct a culture of delayed payments that undermines the UK economy and threatens the survival of thousands of body shops each year.”

However, on Monday, NBRA highlighted separate concerns about the terms of the contract between the domestic store and the insurer and the duration of the transaction.

Chris Weeks, Director of NBRA, said, “While the cost of our members’ business continued to rise, including inflation costs in areas such as technician training and machine maintenance, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic saw the demand for crash repairs plummet.

In a statement, Weeks said, “Companies contracted in other sectors of the economy may raise their fees to cover these costs.” “However, small body repair operators feel they are unable to negotiate these changes with their insurance partners due to their weak bargaining position and fear of making commercial relationships difficult.

Body repairmen now risk facing gradual pressure because old contract terms do not keep pace with their business costs. We believe that the body repairman deserves a reasonable annual review of the contract.

The pain of inflation caused by reduced demand may be familiar to some American repairmen who use direct repair programs. Here, the CPI rose 4.2% between April 2020 and last month, the largest year-over-year inflation for more than a decade. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices in March rose 2.6% from the previous year.

Here are some examples of the impact of late fees.

In 2016, the year the UK’s Small and Medium Business Administration was founded, Fundbox estimated in its Entrepreneur column that US SMEs’ outstanding invoices amounted to about $825 billion, reaching $84,000 per company.

According to Atradius in July 2020, 43% of US, Mexican and Canadian invoices were unpaid by the deadline. This is a “drastic increase” at 25%.

The amount overdue for more than 90 days in three regions has doubled.

“Companies across the United States reported a 72% increase in defaults over the previous year,” said Atradius.

Additional information:

“NBRA Meets Small Business Commissioner to discuss terms and conditions of contract”

National Body Repair Association, May 25, 2021

“Liz Barclay has been appointed Small Business Commissioner to lead the crackdown on delinquency against small businesses.”

Office of the Small and Medium Business Administration, March 16, 2021

image :

British pounds are displayed. (MarioGuti/iStock)

National Body Repair Association logo. (Provided by the National Body Repair Association)

