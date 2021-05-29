UK sales of lip gloss and frosted eye shadows surge as consumers slip into the 90s | Retail





As sales of lip gloss, lip pencil, and blue eye shadow surged, fashion love in the 90s overflowed with beauty counters. Supermodels like Jennifer Aniston, Naomi Campbell and Spice Girls.

Since the store reopened last month, John Lewis says shoppers have hastily bought the lip gloss and dark colored lip pencil Victoria Beckham used when he was Posh Spice. Sales of frosted blue eye shadows from high-end brands such as Mac and Clinique also surged. The color was a 90s red carpet staple for actors such as Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie.

Friends, from above: Courtney Arquette, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc. Photo: Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

In 2020, cosmetics sales plummeted, and street closures along with the shift to work from home forced many people to throw away makeup bags. However, Laurel, the world’s largest cosmetics group, predicts that sales will rebound this year as a symbol of bringing back life by applying lipstick.

Superdrug says sales from the wider cosmetics category have increased by nearly a fifth this month. The high street health and beauty chain has earned money from the return of Friends with a range of brands.

Superdrugs advertising director Simon Comins said that 90s-inspired shiny nude lips and soft brown smokey eyes were found at every awards ceremony this season, and these trends quickly hit the high streets with friends that have sparked a decade of interest. I predicted it would do.

Makeup price comparison site Cosmetify says searches for roll-on glitter and frosted lips in the UK have increased by a third and a quarter, respectively, over the past decade, making room for both Spice Girls and Grungy in the 90s. . . Worldwide searches for overlapped lips and graphic liners have increased by over 20% over the past year, Cosmetify says.

The styling charm of the 90s was reinforced by celebrities such as Dua Lipa in blue eyeshadow and Rihanna, covered in body glitter on Instagram. However, YouTube videos and TikTok videos provide a wealth of inspiration.

Sign up for your daily Business Today email

Cosmetify’s beauty editor Carly Cochrane suggests that the popularity of makeup in the 90s is simplicity, because unlike popular Pre-Covid looks like contouring, you didn’t have to be a makeup artist.

You can easily create your own Spice Girls moments with a shiny swipe or a bold brown lip liner, says Cochrane. We’ve gotten so used to sweatpants and there was no makeup on the locks, in this equally minimal and still fun era there’s everything you need for a makeup look after lockdown.

Every trend, including makeup, seems to evoke nostalgia. It’s not clear if this has anything to do with recent freedoms and blockades, but revisiting these old trends and styles is definitely a great form of escape.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos