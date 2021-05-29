UK Advisor Do Not Delete Data Not Date As Covid Cases Soar | Corona virus





The government appears to have given up data that is not the date principle, and experts on coronavirus response warned that reluctance to delay unlocking led to contradictory messages.

Professor Stephen Reicher, a psychologist at the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behavior, joined the scientists on Friday, June 21, when the first over 4,000 cases since the end of March were lifted.

Reicher said the government had invested so much political capital on a particular date that it became difficult to separate from them if the data were presented as needed.

He told the BBC Radio 4s Today program: I think we are currently in the process of making the government itself. I think the reason is because it deviates from the mantra of its own data, not the date. The non-date data became the non-data date.

The remarks of behavioral psychologists come as the strain first discovered in India spread rapidly in hotspots across the UK. Concern variant cases, known as B.1.617.2, have doubled over the past week, and it is currently believed that up to three-quarters of new cases are caused by the transformation.

Reicher said: The data we’re seeing now suggests that we have a problem. We don’t know how big it is. It can be bad, it can be very bad. We will learn in the next week or two.

The problem with the government, however, is that, on the one hand, it cannot slow down what has long been promised, on the other hand, it is aware of the dangers of doing so.

He said the government’s attempts to postpone deregulation have acted in a contradictory way, hindering responses, for example, by encouraging people to travel abroad, but ban them. The contradiction, the confusion, is weakening the reaction, Reicher said.

Professor Anthony Harnden, Vice-Chair of the Joint Vaccinations and Vaccinations Committee, carefully advised the wrongdoing as the UK looked to June 21st.

Harnden told the BBC Breakfast that over the next week or two it was necessary to watch very carefully for the spread of the strains first discovered in India.

Harnden said: Even if we lift the lockdown, we still need to be careful if we are in a vulnerable position, especially if we haven’t been vaccinated.

Now I think we’ve all gotten used to living within boundaries. And I think that’s not all or not at all. Even if the 21st of June continues, it seems to be a gradual process.

According to a report in the Times, ministers continue to consider advice on remote work and the use of face masks after June 21, with plans to prioritize ending social distancing. The end of distance restrictions, such as the 1 meter rule, are very important to the recovery of the hospitality sector.

Christina Pagel, a member of the Independent Sage on Friday, took the final stage of unlocking for two months until a much larger percentage of people get both doses because one vaccination provides 33% protection against B. Insisted that you have to postpone it for a while. 1.617.2. To date, about 46% of adults in the UK have taken both.

