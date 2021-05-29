US government seeks to dismiss Trump lawsuit, Washington Post says





US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible during a photoshoot outside St. John’s Episcopal Church amid ongoing protests against racial inequality following the death of George Floyd while in custody in Minneapolis, in front of the White House in Washington, United States, June 1, 2020. REUTERS / Tom Brenner / File Photo

The US Department of Justice on Friday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, former Attorney General William Barr and other officials for forcefully pushing back peaceful protesters during a protest at the White House last year, the Washington Post reported.

Trump and other U.S. officials should be considered immune from civil prosecution for police actions taken to protect a president and secure his movements, Justice Department attorneys said, according to the Post.

The lawsuit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups for the treatment of protesters during a protest against racism and police brutality on June 1, 2020, following the death of George Floyd, a 46 year old black man. , in Minneapolis after a white policeman knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

President Joe Biden’s administration has called for his removal. Trump left office in January.

Federal agents on horseback used tear gas to evacuate protesters from Lafayette Square, near the White House. The sweep allowed Trump to set up a photoshoot at a nearby church in which he held up a copy of the Bible. A fire started during previous protests had caused minor damage to the church.

The lawsuit involved an order declaring Trump, Barr and other officials violated the constitutional rights of protesters.

