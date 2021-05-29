How Memorial Day weekend trips to the United States can be different





Memorial Day weekend is underway in the United States, and things are decidedly different for travelers than they were a year ago.

More than half of all adults in the United States have now been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A federal warrant requires travelers on airplanes or on public transport to wear masks, although most airlines then required passengers to wear them. And many, many more people are likely to be leaving the city for vacation this year than in 2020.

Darby LaJoye, the acting administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, said the number of travelers at U.S. airports increased steadily in the spring, reaching nearly 1.9 million last Sunday, nearly eight times the figure on May 17. , comparable Sunday in 2020..

That number is likely to be surpassed over the holiday weekend, the latest peak in recent waves of returning travelers, with the agency predicting airports will likely see two million passengers per day. Mr LaJoye said the increase in the number of passengers could lead to longer wait times at security checkpoints.

AAA, the group of automobile owners, predicted earlier this month that, in total, more than 37 million people would drive 50 miles or more from Thursday to Monday, a 60% increase from the year last, although still 9% below 2019. A large majority will do so by car.

We will continue to see a very steady increase as the summer travel season approaches, said LaJoye. As vaccinations continue to rise and confidence continues to build, planes, trains, buses and roads across the country are going to be busy.

To help control the spread of the virus, the TSA has erected acrylic barriers, installed new machines that allow some passengers to scan their own documents, and adjusted the rules to allow passengers to have up to 12 ounces of disinfectant for hands in their carry-on luggage.

A year ago in the United States, there was no licensed coronavirus vaccine, mask requirements were left to local authorities and individual carriers, and air traffic was sparse.

Now people 12 or older can get the shot, and those who choose to travel have a sense of security that even the most daring travelers of last year did not. (Still, travel and many other activities can be complicated for young children and their families.)

Thanks to vaccines, tens of millions of Americans are able to return to something closer to normal by visiting friends and family, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said this week during a press conference.

This year, the holidays come at a time when parts of the world, like the United States and the European Union, are gradually reopening their borders and allowing tourism to restart. But the virus continues to ravage other regions, including India, South America and Southeast Asia, where vaccine stocks are scarce and worrying virus variants have been detected.

In fact, the average number of new cases reported in the United States is about the same as it was around Memorial Day last year, around 23,000 per day, although testing was much rarer when the pandemic struck initially. In each case, the figure had declined from a recent high in mid-April.

Last year, reports of revelers ignoring mask and social distancing rules over the holiday weekend were rife. Weeks after some states reopened, virus cases were starting to hit record levels. Jumps in virus cases have been seen after other holiday weekends, Dr Walensky noted this week.

Now that many people have been vaccinated, any outbreak of the virus in the United States after the holidays will likely be different, according to Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, an epidemiologist at Columbia University. She expressed concern about micro-epidemics in vulnerable areas.

We could potentially see these outbreaks focus in specific communities, where there are low vaccination rates and low masking rates, Dr El-Sadr said.

