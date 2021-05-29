India crisis, risk of stopping supply of essential medicines to UK





We have never made a vaccine, but because the vaccine is biological and we are experts in the field, this is just an extension, Limaye says. As Wockhardt was in the process of expanding its facility anyway, the timing was right to make the UK a global hub for the supply of injectables worldwide. The line was just in preparation and was doomed as if it were made to manufacture a vaccine, Limaye added.

Samuels says: Our industry expertise in agile manufacturing could only rely on us, perhaps only when the epidemic was severe.

Increasing demand for more domestic production

Nonetheless, successive governments have either failed to support the generics industry or set up a policy framework for the sector, Samuels says. That’s a big industry too. Accord and Teva, the UK’s largest generics, contribute 6 billion GDP to the UK each year and support 30,500 jobs.

We are one of the most important sectors in the UK and have completely ignored the epidemic epidemic. It’s like an invisible world. I have a career in the life sciences field and I’ve been thinking with generics. How did this happen?

Now everything is starting to change thanks to Covid.

Samuels was suddenly invited to a top-level meeting with pastors. He regularly attends Life Sciences Covid Response Group meetings. There is real-time monitoring and communication between industry and government of impending drug shortages.

When the epidemic hit, it was revealed to everyone that we supply concentration units and most countries all medicines for other medicines.

Generic pharmaceutical companies are now trying to take advantage of their close relationship with the government. They want an industrial strategy for this sector so that more products are manufactured in the UK and the country retains and develops the expertise it needs to manufacture from scratch.

There was a policy gap here, Samuels says, because generics aren’t a priority. Naturally, the focus was on innovation and new, cutting-edge treatments rather than old generics.

While the industry has moved on to maintain its pharmaceutical supply in the most demanding situations, Samuels argues that we cannot continue to operate in a sustained crisis mode and face global challenges, we need support and investment to keep our supply chain resilient.

