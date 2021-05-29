US to reimpose sanctions on Belarus for forced landing of planes





The Biden administration said on Friday night it would reimpose economic sanctions on some Belarusian state-owned companies, the latest diplomatic crackdown from a Western government after the country’s authoritarian ruler forced a European passenger plane last weekend .

The plane, a Ryanair Boeing 737 bound for Greece to Lithuania, was passing through Belarusian airspace on Sunday when it was hijacked and forced to land in Minsk, the capital, with a plane escort of hunting. Roman Protasevich, a Belarusian opposition journalist who was living in exile abroad, was arrested with his girlfriend after the plane landed.

Belarusian President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, a very brutal and eccentric man, claimed that he had rerouted the plane due to a bomb threat sent by email, so as not to seize Mr. Protasevich. But a Swiss email provider said the email cited by Belarusian authorities was sent after the plane had already been hijacked.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said in a statement Friday evening that sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned companies that had been lifted by the Treasury Department would be reimposed on June 3.

The United States, along with the European Union and other allies, are also developing a list of sanctions to be imposed on members of Mr. Lukashenkos’ government associated with continued human rights violations and corruption, forgery of the 2020 elections and the events of May 23, she added.

The election fraud allegation referred to last summer, when Mr Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, claimed to have won 80% of the vote in what many Western governments described as a sham election. His protest sparked mass protests which met with police repression.

Spokesmen for Mr. Lukashenkos’ government could not immediately be reached for comment on Saturday.

Mr Protasevich, the detained journalist, co-founded a Telegram channel which is a popular opposition media in Belarus and which was used to help mobilize protests last year. Mr Biden called for the 26-year-old’s release, saying his arrest and a video he recently made while in state detention, apparently under duress, were shameful assaults on both against political dissent and freedom of the press.

In addition to the sanctions announced on Friday, the United States will also suspend the application of a 2019 air services agreement with Belarus, and it recently advised American citizens not to travel to the country, Ms. Psaki in the press release.

We are taking these steps, along with our partners and allies, to hold the regime accountable for its actions and to demonstrate our commitment to the aspirations of the Belarusian people, she said.

