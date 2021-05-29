COVID-19: UK Records Another 3,398 Coronavirus Cases and 7 Related Deaths | British news





The UK recorded another 3,398 coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths, according to recent government statistics.

The highest daily total since April 1, 4,182, occurred after it was reported on Friday, and 10 people died within 28 days of positive COVID tests.

Meanwhile, according to recent figures, 39,068,346 people received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and 24,892,416 people received two doses.

Professor’Anxiety’ About Increasing COVID Cases

Yesterday the first dose figure was 38,871,200 people and the second dose figure was 24,478,052 people.

Health Minister Matt Hancock also tweeted that 74.2% of adults were vaccinated against COVID-19 once and 47.3% of adults received both vaccines.

He continued, “Thanks to the people who are working so hard to get the vaccine released. Get a jab when you get a phone call.”

There is hope that MHRA will approve a single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab in the UK, which will further strengthen the launch in the coming weeks, increasing the vaccine portfolio.

However, recent figures come out of fear that COVID infections could “exponentially increase” and urge governments not to repeat the mistake of acting too late to stop the spread of the virus.

Sir Tim Goworth, whose allegations against livestock immunization triggered the UK’s first shutdown last year, told Sky News that the recent increase in coronavirus cases “worries me.”

“They seem to be increasing at a constant rate every day, which means they are increasing exponentially,” he said.

“We’re still at a fairly low bass, but we know there’s a delay on the other hand.

“Even if we take serious and social distancing actions, that growth will continue for some time until the effect of that action begins.”

The government has become increasingly cautious about the planned withdrawal of restrictions on June 21, after the emergence of the first variant found in India.

But the prime minister said this week that so far he hasn’t seen anything in the data that could change him.

