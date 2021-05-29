How Mitch McConnell Killed the US Capitol Attack Commission | Violation of the US Capitol





Days before the Senate voted against creating a 9/11 commission to investigate the attack on Capitol Hill, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell was adamant he would oppose the proposed law, regardless of the amendments and he expected his colleagues to follow. suit.

The commission that would likely have found Donald Trump and some Republicans responsible for the insurgency posed an existential threat to the GOP before midterm, he said, and would complicate efforts to regain a majority in Congress.

A sharp warning from McConnells at a closed-door meeting had the desired effect on Friday, when Senate Republicans largely chose to stick with the Senate Minority Leader. All but six voted to block the commission and prevent a full account of the events of January 6.

But it also underscored the alarm that gripped McConnell and the Republican Senate leaders in the tense political moments leading up to the vote, and how they exploited fears within the GOP of running into a mercurial ex-president to galvanize the opposition to the commission.

The story of how Republicans undermined an investigation into one of the darkest days in American democracy five people died as pro-Trump mob stormed Capitol and sought to hang Mike Pence is briefed by eight House assistants, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The prospect of a commission is unraveling

Surrounded by shards of shattered glass in the Capitol on the night of January 6, and as House Democrats drafted articles of impeachment against Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her statement. first sensitization to evoke the prospect of a commission to investigate the attack.

In the aftermath of the insurgency, Pelosi had reason to hope. Driven by the threat felt by many Republicans to their personal safety, a growing group of lawmakers had started campaigning for an investigation to reveal how Trump had done nothing to stop the riot.

But what was once seen as a necessary step to investigate and report on the attack and interference in electoral procedures collapsed soon after, with the commission quickly reduced to an acrimonious point of partisan discord in a deeply divided Capitol.

Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi chair a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results after a crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Photograph: Erin Schaff / AFP / Getty Images

The main objection from Republicans in the House and Senate, at first, centered on the lopsided structure of Pelosis’s initial proposal, which would have seen a majority of members nominated by Democrats, who would also have held power of unilateral assignment.

And just weeks after the riot, parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy was already pushing forward the complaint for his ultimate opposition: that the scope of the commission did not include unrelated far-left violence from the last summer, a political priority that stalled talks.

With little progress three months after the attack on Capitol Hill, Pelosi redoubled his efforts to create a commission on April 16, presenting a revised proposal that reflected the original 9/11 commission, with the panel equally divided between Democrats and Republicans. .

Pelosi briefed his leadership team which included House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, Deputy Speaker Katherine Clark, and most notably, Chair of the Security Committee. Interior of the House, Bennie Thompson, on the next proposal Monday.

During that meeting, Hoyer first raised the prospect of extending equal subpoena power to Republicans as well, a concession that would allow Democrats to meet any Republicans’ demands on the commission structure that Pelosi has. adopted a few days later.

In the penultimate week of April, Pelosi had deputized for Thompson to lead the discussions because she felt the Homeland Security committee was a suitable venue, and because the committee’s senior Republican, John Katko, was one of the only three House GOP members to impeach Trump.

With the House on recess, Thompson made enough progress in negotiations to inform Pelosi and his management team on May 8 that he secured a tentative deal on the commission, although Katko wanted to wait for an announcement until that Liz Cheney be ousted from the GOP conference chair.

Tensions within the House Republican Conference had reached new highs the week before after Cheney continued his months-long criticism of Trump’s lies about a stolen election during a party retreat in Florida, and Katko feared injecting the commission into the busy moment.

As soon as the vote on Liz Cheney is taken, he will be ready to make a joint statement, Thompson said in remarks first reported by CNN.

Minutes after House Republicans elevated Elise Stefanik to become the new GOP conference chair on May 14, Thompson and Katko unveiled their proposal for a bipartisan 9/11 commission.

McConnell cracking down on the bill

Cheney’s ousting reinforced Tumps’ outsized influence over the Republican Party and set the scene for the weeks to come.

McCarthy almost immediately sought to distance himself from the commission and was unwilling to offer his approval. When asked if he signed the deal, McCarthy was blunt: no, no, no, he told reporters in the Capitol basement.

The following Tuesday, leading House Republicans urged their colleagues to oppose the commission’s bill, with McCarthy positioned against an investigation on the grounds that its scope was narrowly focused on the attack on Capitol Hill.

As Hoyer had anticipated when he suggested that Pelosi also offer Republicans equal subpoena power, McCarthy struggled to demonize the commission, and several House Republicans told the Guardian they found his complaints concerning the unconvincing scope.

Kevin McCarthy on Capitol Hill on May 20. Photograph: Ken Cedeno / Reuters

The Senate Minority Leader, meanwhile, had previously denounced Trump, whom he blamed for instigating insurgency, and seemed publicly open to a commission. But as it became clear that House Republicans’ scores would vote for the bill, his calculation quickly changed.

Two days after returning from the Senate to vote on May 17, McConnell informed Senate Republicans over a private breakfast that he was opposed to the committee being considered by the House and made it clear he would embark on a concerted campaign to overthrow the bill.

At the root of McConnell’s alarm was the fact that Democrats needed 10 Senate Republicans to vote for the commission, and seven had already voted to impeach Trump in his second Senate trial, a vote much more controversial than supporting an inquiry on January 6.

Realizing that Senate Democrats could find three or four more allies in uncertain Republicans, McConnell cracked down.

After announcing over breakfast that he would oppose the commission, McConnell criticized the bill as tilted and unbalanced in the Senate, in biting remarks that represented a clear warning of his expectations.

He kept up the pressure all afternoon on Wednesday, so that in the evening McConnell scored a major victory when Senator Richard Burr, who had voted to impeach Trump just four months before, abruptly turned the tide. to say he would reject the commission.

In the end, only six Senate Republicans Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Bill Cassidy, Rob Portman, Lisa Murkowski and Ben Sasse voted to move forward on the commission.

As the final vote headed into its expected finale, Senate Minority Whip John Thune, who also changed positions to side with McConnell, acknowledged McConnells’ arguments that a commission would jeopardize the odds. Republicans to regain a majority in the House and Senate.

Summarizing his concerns, Thune said: Anything that causes us to rehash the 2020 election, I think, is a day lost so that we can contrast us with the very radical left-wing agenda of the Democrats.

