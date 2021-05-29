Land Rover UK launches’Outspiration’ digital treasure hunt to reconnect with nature





Land Rover encourages people to go outdoors for digital treasure hunts to reconnect us with nature.

The Outspiration Challenge takes place nationwide from today (May 29, 2021) to June 6, visit the outspirationhunt.com website to find the nearest treasure hunt location on the map.

When you visit one of the 200 locations in England, Wales, Scotland, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands and open a page with your phone, treasure hunters will see information about the area and why it was there in a pop-up. selected.

You’ll also get an augmented reality experience using your phone camera to find the Outspiration pin in your real location. Depending on your terrain type, you can find five types of pins labeled Peak, Water, Scenic, Landmark, and Cultural.

Land Rover believes that Treasure Hunt will help improve mental health and well-being, as well as encouraging the British public to explore the great outdoors following the recent Nature-themed Mental Health Awareness Week.

Outdoor walks have proven to be one of the key coping strategies during the Covid-19 pandemic. A study by the Mental Health Foundation found that 50% of people say spending time in green spaces is essential for their mental health.

There are additional incentives to participate in the Land Rover Outspiration treasure hunt. Finding Pins and earning badges allows players to participate in a sweepstakes draw to win up to 30,000 prizes, including one of 50 Land Rover off-road experiences and one of 10 weekend Land Rover road trips through brand-affiliated rental services. . Out or the best for a week of luxury adventure vacation in Scotland with Land Rover.

Jaguar Land Rover UK Marketing Director Anthony Bradbury said, “With over a year of blockades in and out, and current uncertainties about overseas travel, Land Rover hopes that this campaign will encourage people to get out and explore the great outdoors. Do it.

“Land Rover has always symbolized power and adventure. Whatever the weather, anytime, anywhere, inspired by Outspiration, the British public can explore up close or far in a completely different way. And although there are many prizes to win in this competition, the actual prize will be a feeling of reconnecting with nature.”

