Like a dream: Latin Americans travel to the United States for Covid Shots





RIO DE JANEIRO Florencia Gonzalez Alzaga, a photographer from Buenos Aires, hatched her plan to fly to the United States for a coronavirus vaccine after the topic was brought up at her Zoom book club.

Juan Pablo Bojac, a Colombian Instagram influencer specializing in frugal travel, urged his 137,000 followers to give it a try, posting a step-by-step video guide that showed him going through passport control in Miami.

Jos Acevedo, a real estate agent in Paraguay, was amazed at how easy it all went in Las Vegas.

Frustrated by the slow pace of home vaccination campaigns and seeing excess doses in the United States, where tens of millions of Americans have chosen not to be vaccinated, wealthy and middle-class Latin Americans with US tourist visas are flowing into the United States. in recent weeks to mark a coup from Covid-19.

It’s like a dream, said Ms Gonzalez, who was shot in Miami in April.

Access has proven to be a boon for the privileged in countries where the virus continues to wreak brutal havoc even as many, including those who benefit from it, are struggling with the fact that vaccine tourism exacerbates the inequalities that have made it worse. pandemic assessment.

Sean Simons, a spokesperson for the ONE campaign, which works to eradicate disease and poverty, said vaccine trips could have serious unintended consequences, and urged countries with vaccine surpluses to ship them to instead through a World Health Organization vaccine distribution system known as Covax.

Millionaires and billionaires traveling across continents or oceans to get vaccinated, usually twice, means greater exposure, a higher likelihood of the spread of variants, and access only for the most elite, he said. declared.

The Biden administration said this month it will give 80 million doses of the vaccine by the end of June to countries scrambling to vaccinate their populations.

Yet, as success stories of Latin Americans getting their shots are shared on social media and word of mouth, and local authorities in New York and Alaska are actively promoting vaccination tourism, the cost of tickets planes on several routes have skyrocketed as thousands consider heading north.

Travel agencies in the region have started selling vaccination kits, including multi-country itineraries for Brazilians, who must spend two weeks in a third country before being allowed to enter the United States.

Jos Carlos Brunetti, vice president of Maral Turismo, a travel agency in the Paraguayan capital, Asuncin, said the trips had been a boon to his industry after a dismal year.

The frenzy of traveling to the United States to try to get vaccinated began in March, he said. Now were seeing exponential growth in the number of passengers and flights.

Generally speaking, foreigners entering on a tourist visa are allowed to seek treatment in the United States.

As the State Department conducts security background checks of foreigners applying for visas, officials said it did not screen people who visited explicitly for vaccinations, and that it does appear no federal government guidelines for foreigners coming to the United States for this purpose. .

Once in the country, officials said, it is up to states, local communities and individual health care providers to decide whether to administer the vaccine without proof of US residency.

Prominent Latin American politicians are among those who flew to the United States for a photo.

Csar Acua vowed as Peru’s presidential candidate earlier this year that he intends to be the last in his country to get a chance. But after losing at the polls, he said there was no point in keeping that promise.

Remember I am 68 years old; I am a vulnerable person, he said in a radio interview.

Mauricio Macri, Argentina’s former president, vowed in February that he would not be vaccinated until the last Argentinian in a high-risk group and all essential workers did. Despite having imposed a series of strict quarantine measures since last year, Argentina is facing a generalized epidemic which experts say is in part fueled by a highly contagious variant first detected in Brazil. .

Despite his vow to wait to get the shot, Mr Marci wrote in a Facebook post this month that he received the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine in Miami after realizing the vaccines were being applied everywhere, from beaches to shopping centers and even pharmacies.

Among 12 Latin Americans who traveled to the United States for vaccines and were interviewed for this article, several expressed a sense of conflict. Some who refused to speak officially said they felt guilty about getting the vaccine, while compatriots most vulnerable to the disease remain at risk.

Ms Gonzalez, the Argentinian photographer, said her plan was devised after members of her online book club started talking more about their fears about the pandemic than about the books they were reading.

We started talking about it and we were like, why shouldn’t we go to Miami and get the shot? she said. Week to week we bought the tickets.

Ms Gonzalez said she was easily able to book an appointment for a vaccine the day after arriving in Miami on April 1. her cancer treatment seven years ago.

She was surprised at how few questions were asked by people at the vaccination site. They wanted to vaccinate people, she said. They were delighted to be vaccinated.

The first wave of Argentinian travelers who returned home with U.S. vaccination certificates led to a steep rise in the cost of airline tickets, said Santiago Torre Walsh, who runs a popular travel blog, Sir Chandler.

Travelers were initially reluctant to recognize the purpose of their trip, he said.

Now that has changed, he said. People seem more willing to talk about it openly, which in turn motivates other people to do so as well.

This is what Mr. Bojac, the Colombian Instagram influencer, did. Video of his vaccination trip, posted to Instagram, includes a surreptitiously taped scene in which a US passport control officer asked who he was visiting. He and a travel companion said they were visiting friends.

The guy didn’t even ask what we came here to do, Mr Bojac marveled in a later scene in the video. I had practiced 80 times how to say vaccines in English.

As the flow of travelers from countries like Colombia, Peru, Argentina and Mexico has been increasing for months, Brazilians face a unique challenge.

The United States currently prohibits most people who have spent time in Brazil from boarding American cities, unless they have spent two weeks in a country not subject to coronavirus travel restrictions. Returning US citizens and permanent residents are still allowed to enter the United States.

Andrea Schver, owner of Venice Turismo, a travel agency based in So Paulo, said the ban had not been insurmountable for wealthy clients, who are increasingly willing to spend several thousand dollars to secure a Photo. In April, she sold packages that included a two-week layover to places like Cancn or a Caribbean island. In the first 18 days of May, she organized trips for more than 40 passengers, she said.

Customers include a TV personality who will soon start recording a new show and other wealthy Brazilians accustomed to taking extravagant vacations every year, she said.

These are families who travel all year round, and they have been grounded for the past year with money to spare, she said, noting that almost all of the customers had purchased class tickets. business. These are not people who are going to look for good deals.

Mr Acevedo, the real estate agent in Paraguay, said he has come to view his vaccination trip as a worthwhile investment and perhaps a saving step, as being overweight puts him at higher risk.

I cannot stop working, producing and my job involves contact with many people, he said.

He felt that by getting an American vaccine, he eased the burden on the Paraguayan government.

Part of that isn’t taking a dose from the people who need it most, he said.

Ernesto Londoo reported from Rio de Janeiro, Daniel Politi from Buenos Aires and Santi Carneri from Asuncin, Paraguay. Lis Moriconi contributed reporting from Rio de Janeiro and Lara Jakes from Washington.

